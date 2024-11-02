This contribution is expected to enhance the country’s capacity for rapid testing and effective management of the outbreak, particularly in regions significantly affected by the virus.

Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng expressed gratitude for the timely donation, emphasizing its importance in combating the outbreak that has seen a rise in cases driven primarily by sexual transmission among sex workers. “This support from the U.S. government will go a long way in enabling us to carry out tests for MPOX,” she stated. “The outbreak is currently impacting East Africa, including Uganda, Burundi, and the DRC, and we must act swiftly to mitigate its spread.”

Dr Aceng called on Ugandans to adopt responsible behaviours to help curb the outbreak. “I want to appeal to Ugandans to live responsibly and ensure that we bring this outbreak to an end,” she urged, highlighting the government’s commitment to a multisectoral approach to health.

U.S. Ambassador William W. Popp underscored the collaborative efforts between the U.S. government and Uganda in addressing the MPOX crisis. “These test kits are part of our broader effort to help prevent the spread of this contagious and dangerous disease,” he explained. “Knowing who is presenting with the virus is key to preventing its spread.”

Ambassador Popp noted that this delivery marks the second tranche of test kits provided to Uganda within two months, reflecting the United States’ ongoing commitment to support Uganda’s health initiatives. “This effort is fundamentally about public communication and information sharing so that people know the risks, how to keep themselves safe, and how their actions can prevent the spread of the virus,” he added.

The delivery of these testing reagents is seen as a crucial step in improving case tracking and reducing the turnaround time for test results, which is vital for controlling the outbreak effectively. Both officials emphasized that saving lives and bringing the MPOX outbreak under control is a collective responsibility that requires collaboration between governments, health organizations, and communities.

As Uganda continues to navigate this public health challenge, the partnership with the U.S. government exemplifies a united front in the fight against infectious diseases and the commitment to protect the health of its citizens.