During the celebration, His Excellency Mehmet Fatih AK, Turkish Ambassador highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two nations, emphasizing Turkey’s role in Uganda’s transformative infrastructure projects.

In a passionate address, the ambassador commended the progress both countries have made in enhancing bilateral relations. Turkey’s active role in Uganda’s economic transformation was noted, particularly its substantial contribution to the construction of infrastructure aimed at elevating Uganda’s competitiveness in the global market.

Key among these projects is a new stadium, which Turkey is supporting to ensure readiness for the AFCON 2027. “I am ready to do it once again for this meaningful gesture, which truly demonstrated our excellent bilateral relations,” the ambassador remarked, stressing that Turkey’s commitment to Uganda’s development is rooted in the mutual fulfillment of obligations on both sides.

The ambassador expressed his optimism about the standard gauge Railway project, which he referred to as a “game changer” in Uganda’s infrastructure and economic landscape. This project is expected to not only improve regional integration but also support Uganda’s ambitions for broader economic growth. “We are delighted to be part of these critical infrastructure investments which will unlock the untapped potential of Uganda,” he said.

“The Hoima stadium construction, alongside other infrastructure projects, is anticipated to generate tens of thousands of jobs, boost industrial sectors, enhance supply chains, and foster Uganda’s entry into competitive global markets,” he said

Looking forward, the ambassador encouraged further development of economic and trade relations through reciprocal official and business visits.

Minister of State for Industry, David Bahati who was the Chief Guest Minister expressed Uganda’s gratitude, commending Turkey for its role as a dependable partner in Uganda’s growth journey. “I wish to take this opportunity to commend and express our gratitude to the Government and people of Turkey for the warm and excellent relations with Uganda,” Bahati said. He emphasized that the partnership between Uganda and Turkey is “rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to progress.”

Minister Bahati highlighted Turkey’s contributions across various sectors, especially healthcare and education, and acknowledged the positive impact of Turkish scholarships for Ugandan students. “The scholarships extended by the Turkish Government to Ugandan students have enabled our young people to acquire skills and knowledge in Turkey’s prestigious institutions, skills that they bring home to contribute to Uganda’s growth,” he noted. Turkey’s medical outreach efforts have also been crucial in enhancing healthcare access in Uganda, especially for underserved communities.

On infrastructure, Bahati praised Turkish investment in Uganda’s energy, road, and emerging railway sectors, all essential to Uganda’s Vision 2040 strategy aimed at achieving middle-income status. He expressed hope for continued Turkish involvement, particularly in projects that will enhance Uganda’s regional competitiveness. “In the area of economic collaboration, Turkish companies have become key players in Uganda’s infrastructural development,” he said, underscoring the impact of Turkish contributions on Uganda’s economy.

Minister Bahati expressed admiration for the Turkish ambassador’s efforts in fostering Turkish investment in Uganda, especially in agro-industrial projects. “As we celebrate the Proclamation of the Republic of Turkey, we also celebrate the deep bonds of friendship, cooperation, and solidarity between Turkey and Uganda,”

The Celebration

While making his speech, His Excellency Mahemt expressed respect, gratitude, and mercy to the ancestors who gave their lives for Turkey’s independence and homeland, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades in arms. “Together with my colleagues at the embassy, I wish you all to have the founding cadres of our state with gratitude.”

“I wish Allah’s mercy to our martyrs and veterans who watered our homeland with their blood for our independence and future. If the leading institution of our defense industry were silent, especially the martyrs we gave in the attack against something, each of our brothers who fell to the ground as if entering a rose garden for our independence would always live in our hearts……” he said.

He added that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Godfather of Turkey, and his comrades-in-arms, all the brave men and women, heroes and fighters, started an independence war in 1919, which ended with the establishment of the Republic in 1923 and made it possible for every Turkish today to celebrate the 101st anniversary of independence.

Turkish President His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his message delivered via video affirmed to his nationals that they will hold on tighter to this ancient historical perspective and civilizational values of their nation for peace, tranquility, security, and justice to prevail both within their country’s borders and in the region and all over the world.

“Neither terrorist organizations nor those who try to shed blood and fire in our region with expansionist ambitions, nor imperialists who support and spoil them can prevent us from reaching the goal of our struggle….” he said.

He added “To reach the bright future that we call the Century for Turkey, we have a few obstacles to overcome and a few problems to solve. We are aware of the difficulties that our nation has caused in the last six years, especially in the economy along with other areas, in the attempts to collapse our country. Similarly, we also know that we must use all our means to bury the scourge of terrorism, which has been sapping our energy for 40 years and eroding our brotherhood and taking us away from our goals, into history.”

“I want to open the doors of Turkey wide, where we will compete with our joys, not pains, and share our wealth, not deprivations, and sprout our hopes, not pessimism. As we stated in our Republic Day message for last year, whatever we do, we do it intending to exalt the great and powerful country of Turkey, regardless of external and internal troubles,” said H.E Erdoğan.

Meanwhile, the celebration of Turkey’s independence underscores the mutual benefits of this partnership, with Turkey’s expertise and investment poised to drive Uganda’s progress in becoming a regional economic powerhouse.