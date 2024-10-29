Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni has shared his views on the government’s plan to reduce waste by merging agencies, a move causing heated debate among Ugandan lawmakers. Many Members of Parliament (MPs) are up in arms over the plan to merge the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) with the Ministry of Agriculture. They fear this will hurt the coffee industry and the economic wellbeing of coffee farmers, especially in the Buganda region.

In his message, President Museveni reminded Ugandans, particularly the youth (whom he calls “Bazzukulu”), that “rationalization” means getting rid of waste and only keeping what works well. He explained that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government wants to grow the economy by including everyone, not just focusing on a few wealthy groups.

Museveni pointed out that Uganda’s old economy focused mainly on a few cash crops like coffee, tea, and cotton. But now, he says, the NRM is working to diversify the economy by promoting a variety of crops and products, such as maize, cassava, fish, and dairy, to make better use of Uganda’s resources.

The President also suggested that the government should reduce the number of agencies regulating products. Instead of having separate agencies for each product, he proposed two options: combining quality control functions under one department in the ministries, or creating a single “Omni-bus” agency that handles all foods and drugs.

In simple terms, Museveni wants the government to use its resources more wisely. He compared the situation to eating real food instead of relying on stimulants like coffee and tobacco, saying, “Can you survive on stimulants for a month?”

He added that the NRM aims for economic development that benefits everyone, not just the elite. Museveni criticized past programs like the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) and the UCDA, saying they were too focused on the interests of the elite and failed to reach ordinary Ugandans. New programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and youth projects are designed to lift up all Ugandans and ensure no one is left behind.

As Parliament continues to debate the matter, Museveni’s message encourages Ugandans to focus on unity, wise spending, and growth for all. With this, he reminded everyone of the importance of working together for a prosperous future.