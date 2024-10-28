Kisoro, Uganda – Following a contentious primary election, Grace Ngabirano Akifeza, who narrowly lost the NRM primaries for the Kisoro Woman MP seat, has announced her intention to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-election. Rose Kabagyeni, Senior Presidential Advisor on Agriculture, won the NRM primaries, collecting 39,941 votes, while Akifeza finished closely behind with 39,197 votes—a margin of 744 votes.

In the wake of her loss, Akifeza rejected the results, alleging widespread irregularities. Despite her concerns, Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, upheld the results, asserting there was insufficient evidence to validate claims of vote rigging and voter manipulation. However, Akifeza remains resolute, signaling her commitment to stay in the race as an independent candidate.

In a statement addressed to her supporters and the Kisoro community, Akifeza outlined her decision to run independently, emphasizing her determination to fight what she considers an unjust outcome. Her full statement reads:

“My dear voters and members of our Kisoro community,

I am excited to announce that I am running as an INDEPENDENT candidate in the upcoming election! I believe that it’s time not to be robbed of our victory, and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure that our voices are heard.

As an INDEPENDENT candidate, I am not bound by party affiliations or special interests. My goal is to represent the people of Kisoro and work towards creating positive change in our community.

I would be honored to have your support again in this election. Let’s work together to build a better future for ourselves and for generations to come in Kisoro District.

Thank you for your time, and I look forward to earning your vote!

Sincerely, AKIFEZA GRACE NGABIRANO

THE CHANGE YOU BELIEVE IN .”

Akifeza’s decision adds another layer of competition to the upcoming by-election, slated for next month, following the passing of the former MP, Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, who died on September 7 from a heart attack.

A Tense Primary Marred by Accusations of Electoral Misconduct

The NRM primaries witnessed a fierce contest between Akifeza and Kabagyeni, both of whom raised accusations during the tallying process. Akifeza alleged that the final count included votes exceeding the number of registered voters, while Kabagyeni claimed that her opponent had transported students from Metropolitan University to vote at various polling stations despite their absence from the voter register.

Kabagyeni, who previously served as Kisoro District’s Woman MP until her 2021 defeat by Nyirabashitsi, will now face her strongest rival in the by-election, a race that has attracted significant local attention.