The Ugandan government has praised Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja (RHHJ) for its exceptional work in supporting vulnerable women with cervical and breast cancer in Busoga.

The Third Deputy Prime Minister Hajjat Rukia Isanga Nakadama expressed gratitude during the 6th edition of the RHHJ-sponsored Cancer Run event held Saturday at the Jinja City Golf Course.

This after the Executive Director Madam Sylvia Nakami listing a catalogue of success stories her indigenous not-for-profit organization has registered in the last few years.

These include the screening of over 10,000 women, saving 650 lives, launching education projects in the 11 Busoga districts, prompting vaccination, and expanding vaccination efforts.

Hajjat Nakadama, who also serves as the Minister Without Portfolio and Mayuge District Woman MP, emphasized the NRM government’s commitment t to combating related illnesses.

She noted that Uganda introduced the HPV vaccine in 2015, but uptake remains worryingly low, calling for collective action to save lives, protect women, and eliminate cervical and breast cancer.

“…the world has done it before. We eradicated smallpox, and polio is on the brink of elimination. We know it’s possible, but it requires all of us to go to the government, healthcare workers, and communities to work together…”the 3rd deputy premier appealed.

Hajjat Nakadama also appealed for financial contributions and sponsorship to support sensitization efforts, citing success stories from other parts of the world where cervical and breast cancer are now rare.

In a related development, the head teacher Buckley High School Madam Esther Nandese Omoding has emphasized the importance of prioritizing learners’ health and welfare by every stakeholders, particularly teachers and parents.

The event saw Buckley High School shining with 40 pupils and four staff members participating.

“…Girls, as future mothers of the nation, require special consideration regarding health-related matters,” Ms Nandese Omoding stressed, adding,”…by engaging our students in health initiatives, we empower them to become conscious, responsible citizens….”

Buckley High School, situated near Iganga’s CMS, boasts an excellent reputation as one of Busoga’s top girls’ schools. The institution, founded by the Church under Central Busoga Diocese, excels in academics and extracurricular activities such as debate, music, dance, and drama.

In a brief interview, Ms Nadese Omoding highlighted the significance of introducing health-related issues to young girls, enabling them to grow into informed, responsible mothers.

Some of the parents who witnessed their tender-age daughters participating in the Cervical Cancer Run appreciated the management of Buckley High School for demonstrating their commitment to health awareness.

Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja’s Cervical Cancer Run aimed to raise awareness and funds for cervical cancer treatment. The event brought together schools, community groups, and individuals, including foreign nationals, to support the cause.

Buckley High School’s participation in the Cervical Cancer Run showcases its dedication to holistic education, encompassing academic excellence, health awareness, and community engagement.

The RHHJ boss, Ms. Sylvia Nakami commended Nandese for allowing the pupils to join the run, saying children learn through observation and participation as well.

She also said that when the girls get empowered with adequate knowledge and information, they will grow up knowing what to do, unlike others who grow in darkness

Rays of Hope Hospice’s cervical cancer awareness initiatives focus on educating girls and women, ensuring they understand their health rights and options.

What You Need To Know:

Reports suggest that Australia is on track to become the first country to eliminate cervical cancer because of its robust vaccination and screening programmes.The World Health Organization (WHO) has outlined a global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer focusing on vaccination, screening and treatment.

Key strategies include implementing widespread HPV vaccination programmes targeting girls aged 9-14 with a goal of attaining 90%coverage by 2030. The WHO also lists conducting regular screenings for women aged 35-45,aiming for 75% coverage by 2030.

Another strategy is providing timely treatment for 90% of women identified with cervical disease.

What Is HPV?

Human papillomavirus is a common, highly contagious virus that affects both males and females. It’s a major public health concern due to its link to various cancers and other diseases.

According to experts, over 100 strains of HPV exist, with 40 affecting the genital area. HPV is spread through skin-to-skin contact, primarily through sexual activity.

Most people about 80% will contract HPV in their lifetime, and experts say HPV often resolves on its own within two years, but persistent infections can lead to cancer.

The connection between HPV and cervical cancer was established through the pioneering work of several scientists. Key figures include Harald zur Hausen, a German virologist who was awarded the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for Discovering HPV’s role in cervical cancer.

Another German virologist, Lutz Gissmann, collaborated with zur Hausen, identifying HPV 16 and 18 as primary causes of cervical cancer.

Others include Jian Zhou, a Chinese-Australian scientist who contributed significantly to HPV vaccine development, Thomas Broker (an American virologist), and Louise Chow (American molecular biologist) who mapped HPV’s genetic structure.

The collective efforts of these scientists have saved countless lives by establishing the HPV-cervical cancer link and paving the way for prevention and treatment.

Since then,the link between HPV and cervical squamous cell carcinoma has become well established.