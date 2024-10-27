The Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organization Col. Emmy Katabazi has asked Student Leaders across the country to join the fight against corruption in the country.

Col. Katabazi was yesterday ddressing student leaders from the Uganda National Students Association-UNSA, who had convened for the 35th National Youth Council at Murole High School in Rubanda District.

He challenged the student leaders to start with confronting the corrupt leaders and Government officials who have reportedly been asking for bribes from Ugandans seeking to benefit from the Government poverty alleviation programs, in their home areas.

“For example under the Parish Development Program, Government is sending at least Ug. Shs. Million to each of of your parents stuck in the subsistence economy, but there’s a sub county chief asking for a bribe Shs.50, 000 or 100,000 to access this money. You should come out to condemn and report these matters,” he said.

Katabazi described the corrupt officials as “Saboteurs” whose aim is to fail the NRM Government, “but they should be treated as enemies of progress, and therefore enemies to the people of Uganda.”

Col. Katabazi asked the student leaders to follow the 1966 example of President Museveni who boldly expressed resentment of nomadic pastoralism that was deterring economic progress in the Ankole Cattle keeping corridor while he was only a Senior Six student.

“My President and Commander in Chief openly opposed the nomadic pastoralists and he was summoned by the Vice President because some people accused him of causing confusion, but he remained steadfast,” Katabazi said.

Meanwhile, the UNSA Coordinator for Kigezi Sub-region Mr. John Bosco Namara revealed that Rubanda was the only District with an UNSA project initiated and run by student leaders. He noted that Schools in Rubanda had started a piggery project last year, and as of October 2024, the project was doing well since the first pigs had multiplied.

Mr. Namara explained that the 35th National Youth Council in Rubanda District was meant to among others evaluate performance of the incumbent leaders as they also prepare to elect new leadership.

Up to 170 delegates from different Schools in Rubanda District gathered at Murole High School for the 35th Students Council. They were joined by a team of Officials from the National secretariat led by Toskin Cherukut, the UNSA Executive secretary.

Accolades were given out to individuals who have consistently supported the Uganda National Students Association, including Col. Katabazi who was awarded for his regular financial and technical support to the Association. State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi was also given an award in recognition of his financial support to the piggery project for student leaders in Rubanda District.