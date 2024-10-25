In response to Speaker of Parliament Anita Among’s statement on October 24, 2024, regarding the merger of different government entities, Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, has publicly expressed his concerns about the scrapping of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA). Via his X (formerly Twitter) account, Mayiga emphasized that the Kingdom of Buganda has repeatedly warned against the removal of UCDA, which plays a key role in overseeing coffee production, a vital source of livelihood for nearly 2 million Ugandan households.

Mayiga underscored that the potential scrapping of UCDA disproportionately affects the Baganda, who contribute close to 50% of Uganda’s coffee exports. He pointed out that Speaker Among, along with supporters of the amendment bill advocating for the dissolution of UCDA, view the move as a political victory against the Baganda community.

In his statement, Mayiga called upon Baganda and other Ugandans to continue their coffee farming efforts, warning that their economic welfare should not be sacrificed for short-term political gains. He pledged that the Emmwanyi Terimba Initiative, a project aimed at promoting coffee farming, would continue unabated despite the political challenges.

The Katikkiro’s response has added to the growing tension and mixed reactions surrounding the parliamentary discussions, which many perceive as a targeted action against Buganda. The debate over the UCDA amendment bill has sparked a broader conversation about the relationship between the central government and Buganda, as well as the implications of the bill for Uganda’s vital coffee sector.

Mayiga ended his statement with a resolute call to action, urging coffee farmers to remain steadfast and prioritize their livelihoods over political machinations.

The ongoing debate continues to stir emotions among various stakeholders, with Buganda’s leadership vowing to defend the economic interests of its people.