By Joellah Anshemeza

On October 17, 2024, Mrs. Allen Kagina, the Executive Director of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), along with a team of UNRA officials, conducted an on-site inspection of the Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha/Kanungu road. This 78.5km road, located in southwestern Uganda, is a significant infrastructure project designed to improve regional connectivity and enhance economic activities, particularly in the areas of tourism and trade.

Purpose of the Inspection

The inspection aimed to assess the current progress of the road works, identify any outstanding challenges, and propose potential solutions to ensure the timely completion of the project. The road is part of the larger Road Sector Support Project V (RSSP V), funded by the Government of Uganda in partnership with the African Development Bank. The African Development Bank has contributed 85.11% of the project’s funding, while the Government of Uganda has provided 14.89%. This collaboration underscores the importance of regional infrastructure in promoting economic growth and improving service delivery.

Project Scope and Status

The project involves upgrading the road to bitumen standards, including the construction of a 7-meter-wide carriageway and 2-meter-wide paved shoulders. Additional infrastructure such as parking lanes in urban areas, bridges, box culverts, and drainage systems have also been integrated to enhance safety and durability.

While the primary construction of the road was completed on November 17, 2023, the project is currently in the Defects Liability Period. During this phase, the contractor is addressing minor issues identified during the handover. Key challenges include sections of the road that are prone to erosion, particularly along the slopes. The Director of Roads and Bridges, Eng. Sam Muhoozi, reassured stakeholders that slope stabilisation efforts would be implemented before the official handover.

Cross-Border Trade and the Ishasha Bridge

One critical component of the project, the Ishasha Bridge, remains incomplete due to security concerns along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border.

Mrs. Kagina highlighted the strategic importance of this bridge in facilitating cross-border trade between Uganda and the DRC. She emphasised that the issue is being addressed at the intergovernmental level, with hopes for a resolution that will enable the construction of this key infrastructure to proceed.

Commitment to Road Maintenance

In response to concerns raised by district leaders, the Director of Road Maintenance, Eng. Joseph Otim, assured that UNRA’s maintenance team would continue to monitor and address any defects that may arise due to weather conditions or accidents after the contractor’s departure. This proactive approach is intended to ensure that the road remains in optimal condition long after its official handover.

Positive Reception from Local Leaders

District leaders from Kanungu and Rukungiri expressed their appreciation for the project, noting that it has already had a positive impact on the region. Kanungu Town Council Mayor, Godfrey Karabenda, praised the quality of the work, while Kanyantorogo Town Council Mayor, John Bosco Aryatwijuka, called the road a catalyst for improved service delivery.

Ambrose Mwesigye, the Resident District Commissioner for Kanungu, highlighted the role of the road in boosting tourism and trade, despite disruptions caused by the ongoing DRC insurgency. The road has significantly reduced travel time from Rukungiri to Ishasha from three hours to one and a half hours, creating opportunities for local traders and tourism operators to reach markets faster and increase their profits.

A Call to Action for the Local Community

Mrs. Kagina encouraged local traders to capitalise on the reduced travel time, urging them to use the improved road infrastructure to enhance their business operations. By reducing turnaround times, traders can maximise their market potential, ultimately contributing to the region’s economic growth.

The inspection of the Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha/Kanungu road marks a critical step toward the successful completion of a project that promises to transform southwestern Uganda’s infrastructure landscape. With ongoing efforts to address challenges and ensure the road’s durability, the project is set to play a pivotal role in facilitating trade, tourism, and service delivery, fostering development for years to come.

The writer is a Communication Officer, Government Citizen Interaction Centre