Ruth Acheng, Uganda’s former High Commissioner to Canada, has expressed her delight at returning to her “beautiful country” after being expelled from Canada. In a recent post on her X handle (formerly Twitter) , Aceng shared her joy, saying, “Enjoying my beautiful country, Uganda esinga Canada.”

Aceng’s expulsion from Canada came after she was declared persona non grata by the Canadian government due to her alleged involvement in a corruption scandal. The exact reasons for her expulsion were not publicly disclosed, but sources suggest that she was accused of misusing her diplomatic position for personal gain.

During her tenure as High Commissioner, Acheng was also criticized for her handling of Ugandan-Canadian relations, with some accusing her of prioritizing personal interests over national interests.

Despite the controversy surrounding her expulsion, Acheng seems to be enjoying her return to Uganda, embracing the natural beauty and culture of her home country. Her post has sparked mixed reactions, with some welcoming her back and others criticizing her past actions.

Acheng’s experience serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and integrity in public service, particularly for those representing their countries abroad.