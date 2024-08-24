The Universal Apostles Fellowship Church of Righteousness (UAFCR) is set to host its second edition of the Patriotic Youth Mega Crusade on September 8th at Kirama Village, Buyinda Parish, Namwiwa Sub County in Kaliro district.

The highly anticipated event, themed “Remember Your Creator in the Days of Your Youth, before the Days of Trouble Come and the years approach …” (Ecclesiastes 12:1ff), aims to draw thousands of youth from across the region.

Prophet David Isanga, the Church supreme spiritual leader, popularly known as Nabbi Daudi or Prophet David, will deliver a powerful exposition of the text of the day, urging young people to shun wayward paths and return to the truth.

In an era where the youth are increasingly drifting away from true Christian norms and values, Prophet David’s message is expected to resonate deeply with the attendees.

In his trademark approach, Nabbi Isanga will urge the young Ugandans to embrace hard work, support government initiatives, and rally behind President Yoweri Museveni’s NRM government, credited with stabilizing the country.

He will also caution them against promiscuity, theft and street protests, instead encouraging spiritual nourishment from genuine men of God.

Additionally, prophet David will warn the youth to beware of false prophets who exploit believers by selling “anointed “items like rice, water, handkerchiefs and oil, among others preying on their vulnerability.

His always unadulterated message promises to be a timely wake-up call, steering Uganda’s youth towards a path of righteousness, productivity, national pride and spiritual purity.

As the majority of Uganda’s population, the youth are poised to play a crucial role in shaping the country’s future. Prophet David’s guidance and mentorship are expected to have a profound impact, inspiring a new generation of leaders and citizens.

The crusade which has become synonymous with UAFCR promises to be a transformative experience, equipping young people with spiritual guidance and wisdom to navigate life’s challenges.

UAFCR’s initiative has been hailed as a timely intervention, addressing the moral and spiritual needs of the youth in Uganda.

The countdown to the highly billed event has begun and excitement is building across major cities and towns.Organisers are leaving no stone unturned in mobilizing the population, particularly the youth, to attend the life-changing spiritual event.

Trucks equipped with loudspeakers and blaring inspiring gospel music with guidance from the traffic police are criss-crossing the streets, creating an electric atmosphere.

Volunteer Youth leaders from UAFCR are spearheading the mobilization efforts, carrying banners and distributing fliers to urge their fellow youth from all walks of life and denominations to join the annual crusade.

Prof Dr Christopher Mbazira from the School of Law Makerere University who doubles as a senior cleric at UAFCR says the message is clear,”…this is an opportunity for young people to come together, seek spiritual nourishment, and find guidance in a world filled with challenges and temptations…”,Prof Dr Mbazira who has seen God’s favour in his life, appeals.

As the crusade’s theme “Remember Your Creator In the Days of Your Youth”, resonates with the youth, expectations are high that this event will be a turning point for many who will also have the opportunity to listen to faith-building testimonies.

The maiden Crusade was held on 2nd September, 2023 in Kaliro where thousands of youth from all corners of the country, some from neighboring Kenya, Rwanda, Dr Congo and South Sudan also attended.

With Prophet David’s powerful message and the infectious energy of the gospel music, the stage is set for a truly unforgettable experience. Will you be there?