Operation Wealth Creation Chief Coordinator & Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence & Security, Gen. Salim Saleh, has cordially welcomed a team from SkyBridge Tactical, LLC, a private held, service disabled veteran owned multi-billion dollar business founded in 2008 organically filling a need for relevant training expertise, providing culturally attuned, former military professionals to produce certified private security personnel.

The company based in Tampa, Florida, USA, led by, Chief Executive Officer, Steve Rumbley, is interested in leveraging their knowledge and expertise, in a bid to assist Ugandans in up-skilling, especially in the private security sector.

In an effort to materialize His Excellency President Museveni’s vision, the group will combine wealth creation, skilling and job placement, to produce and export certified private security personnel. The skilled Ugandans will return with a vision, and capital to bring wealth back home.

Gen. Salim Saleh welcomed the initiative, assuring effectiveness of cooperation and creativity in advancing national economic progress. He added that it’s an opportunity to demonstrate tremendous prospects, that are accessible to the youth & veterans, among others; pledging his cooperation with the investors, and local authorities to fully exploit the potential of the initiative.

CEO of SkyBridge Tactical, Steve Rumbley, stressed they intend to leverage knowledge, skills and expertise; training first & deploying later. He described this, as a wind of opportunity and game changer, which will produce certified private security personnel & job placement to over 5000 Ugandans.

In the same breath, the OWC Chief Coordinator thanked the Deputy Attorney General, Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi, State Minister for Labour, Employment & Industrial Relations, Hon. Esther Anyakun, and Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, for luring development partners, creating new opportunities and enhancing livelihoods.

Shadina Blunt, a renowned actress & real state developer expressed her eagerness to contribute toward Uganda’s tourism growth, by establishing eco-friendly amusement parks, resorts, and championing creative arts.

Alternatively, Ms. Lisa Stark Hughes, an American Entrepreneur, said she’s looking forward to contributing H.E. President Museveni’s socio-economic transformation, by setting up a trsinung centre, in a bid to assist Ugandan youth.

The meeting was also attended by; Commissioner Labour and Employment Services, Lawrence Egulu, Head Labour Externalisation at Gender, Labour and Social Development Ministry, Hillary Tayebwa, Wealth Creation team; Major General Philip Idro (Principal Advisor to Gen. Saleh), Hon. David Pulkol (Principal Advisor to General Saleh), Col. Kojo (Military Assistant to Gen. Saleh), & Maj. John Mwesigye (Legal Officer).