President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday bid farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of the Netherlands to Uganda, H.E Karin Boven at State Lodge, Nakasero.

H.E Boven ended her tour of duty in Uganda after four years of service.

The President appreciated H.E Boven for her distinctive service to Uganda and wished her well in her future endeavours.

President Museveni also took the Ambassador through the political history of Uganda, noting that before the coming of the NRM government to power, the East African country was a failed state but due to the correct ideology of the current government, the nation has progressively developed, with peace and security in place.

“The setbacks which we had in the past were philosophical, ideological and strategic mistakes.”

On her part, the Ambassador revealed that she has enjoyed her stay in Uganda and promised that the Netherlands will continue to cooperate with Uganda in promoting various sectors especially agriculture.

“I have met a lot of people including partners of our programs, refugees and host communities, female entrepreneurs and farmers. And you know of course that the Netherlands has big programs in agriculture and agro-business. I’m sure you have heard about the best farmers competition in Uganda supported by the Netherlands,” H.E Boven said.

She further noted that Uganda hosts a big number of Dutch entrepreneurs who are into agro-business and tourism.

“They are very adventurous, and they are looking for innovative ways of promoting business in Uganda. I feel proud when I see fellow countrymen here in Uganda with big developmental programs.”

She also commended Uganda under the wise leadership of President Museveni for the hospitality it has extended to the refugees.

In response, the President noted that Uganda has been able to welcome refugees from all over Africa due to its ideological principle of Pan-Africanism.

“We don’t believe in the dividing of Africa, we want to unite so we discourage Xenophobia or parochialism. There are very many Africans here from Eritrea, Somalia, Ethiopia, even Khartoum people have started to come. If a refugee can employ himself we leave him, we don’t put him in camps so they blend very easily,” he explained.

In the same meeting, the two leaders agreed that the private sector is very crucial in the socio-economic transformation of any country.