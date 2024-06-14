Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has appealed to the general public not be get alarmed as a result of a beehive of activities arising from an ongoing partial emergency exercise at the country’s International Airport, Entebbe.

CAA, in a public notice issued this morning, Friday June, 14, revealed that a partial emergency exercise is being conducted to test the Airport’s readiness to respond in case of an emergency involving passenger aircrafts.

“A partial emergency exercise to test for Entebbe International Airport’s readiness in case of an emergency involving a passenger aircraft has kicked off this morning at about 11am,” reads the notice in part.

The notice further elaborated that the exercise “is a simulation an aircraft accident and how rescue efforts would be coordinated.”

The public has been asked to stay calm and not get alarmed by the beehive of activities at the Airport as a result of the exercise.

The exercise is normally conducted to ascertain the Airport staff’s capacity to respond to any eventualities such as fire outbreaks or plane crashes.

It’s a mandatory exercise for International Airports that subscribes to the International Civil Aviation.