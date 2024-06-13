On 11th June 2024, His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, Gen. (Rtd). Yoweri Kaguta Museveni presided over a High Command meeting at State House Entebbe to review the security situation in the country and the operations of the UPDF in the region.

The meeting was attended by top UPDF leadership, including the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Deputy CDF Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, Commander Land Forces Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, Reserve Force Commander Lt. Gen. Otema Awany, Commander Air Force Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, and SFC Commander Maj. Gen. David Mugisha, among other service commanders and chiefs.

Representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, including Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth, State Ministers, Huda Oleru and Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, and Permanent Secretary Ms. Rosette Byengoma, were also present at the meeting.