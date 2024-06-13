President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni over the weekend met and held discussions with Buganda Kingdom clan leaders at State House-Entebbe.

The delegation was led by the Minister of State for ICT, Hon. Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo.

During the meeting, President Museveni encouraged the clan leaders to preach the National Resistance Movement (NRM) wealth creation message to the masses.

This was a follow-up meeting, following an interaction between the two parties last year. In the first meeting, the clan leaders requested the President to purchase for them land, a request he responded to in the affirmative.

In today’s meeting, the leaders expressed their need to construct two buildings on the 2.2-acre piece of land that was gifted to them by the President. They said the buildings will house cultural resource centres such as a museum and a theatre.

In response, President Museveni agreed to set up the buildings for them using the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade.

He also pledged to support the Bataka Sacco with Shs200 million.