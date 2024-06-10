LIRA

A POPULAR line which says, “Greatness is not measured by what a man or woman accomplishes, but by the opposition he or she has overcome to reach his goals…” attributed to Dr Dorothy Irene Height, an African-American civil rights and women rights activist (1912-2010) has found relevance in Uganda.

State House sponsored doctors led by Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo who have been traversing the countryside offering free services to citizens through medical camps have welcomed a planned event to celebrate President Yoweri Museveni for his distinguished services.

The event dubbed, Good Work Is Worth Celebrating is aimed at celebrating the achievements of President Yoweri Museveni and his legacy being organized by the NRM Mobilization Desk under the supervision of Rosemary Sseninde the director Mobilization.

The highly billed celebrations expected to attract politicians; the business community, investors and NRM supporters will take place on 5th July, 2024 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

“…we have all the reasons to be grateful, otherwise we would not have become doctors without President Museveni’s kind gesture of identifying us from our very humble background and offered us scholarships…”,Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo said.

He said President Museveni has scored in all spheres like democracy; politics and governance with Ugandans now have leadership at all levels in all parts of the country who are elected by the people.

Reminiscence of the chaotic past where lawlessness was the order of the day, Dr Oledo Odongo hailed President Museveni for ending the numerous rebel outfits like the Joseph Kony-led LRA,Uganda People’s Army(UPA)of Peter Otai,Holy Spirit Movement of Alice Auma Lakwena,Allied Democratic Force(ADF)and others.

“…he has restored peace, security and stability to Uganda allowing citizens to live freely without fear of war or persecution which has created an enabling environment for growth…”he said.

Saying President Museveni is a god given gift to Uganda, and African continent as a whole, Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo who has been labeled Uganda’s Chief Kneeler, urged the rest of Ugandans to join hands with NRM to build the country to a greater height.

“…I am calling upon the more than 5,000 beneficiaries of the State House scholarships to turn up in person on the 5th July, 2024 when we shall present a special gift to mzee for uplifting us…” Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo appealed.

Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo who hails from Aloi Sub County in Alebtong district is eyeing the position of NRM First National Vice Chairman currently being held by veteran politician Al Hajji Moses Kigongo.

It’s not yet clear how he will tussle it out with the aging Kigongo who is seen as President Museveni’s trusted ally, although Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo remains hopeful saying he is part of the more than 75% of Ugandan youth who are the loudest voice in Uganda.

Another beneficiary of the State House education package is Eng Cephas Okumu who has also heaped praises on President Museveni for expanding access to health care and education which have continued to improve on the living standard of citizens.

Eng Okumu cited the heavy investments that the NRM government has made in infrastructure development projects like roads, bridges, power and dams which have enhanced internal and external connectivity.