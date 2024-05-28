Entebbe International Airport has announced a temporary change in flight programs to allow for ongoing periodic maintenance activities.

According to a notice issued with the Civil Aviation Authority(CAA), the body in charge of the Airport, the changes will run from May 22 2024 to June 7 between 9am and 11am daily.

According to CAA Chief Publicist Mr, Luggya Vianne Mpungu, the arrangement is to facilitate an ongoing activity to renew markings on Runway 17/35.

As such,airline with scheduled flights during the affected time window have been called upon to reschedule and notify their passengers.

The temporary disruptions according to CAA, are aimed at enhancing safety for passengers staff and the general public.

” This traveling public is hereby informed that the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority is undertaking routine maintenance to renew markings on runway 17/ 35 on from May 22 to June 7 between 9: 00am and 11am daily.” Reads the public notice in part.

“Airlines with scheduled flight during this time window have been advised to reschedule and notify passengers accordingly. This temporary exercise aims to enhance safety and any inconveniences caused are highly regretted.” Adds the notice.