The National Secretariat for Patriotic Corps (NSPC) is conducting a refresher course for district and regional patriotism coordinators around the country.

The 8-day training which is being conducted at Oliver Reginald Tambo Leadership School Kaweweta is also being attended by the NSPC staff. It’s aimed at equipping the coordinators with more skills in promoting patriotism.

According to the Commissioner- NSPC in the Office of the President, Ms. Hellen Seku, the Secretariat aims at spreading patriotism not only in schools but also among civil servants and all Ugandans, informal sector inclusive.

She said the ultimate goal of this program is to produce a new breed of enlightened citizens committed and devoted to the national cause willing to sacrifice for the country and also do away with bad practices like corruption.

So far, the over 160 trainees have received lectures of opportunity from several dignitaries like the Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Robinah Nabbanja.

The NSPC was established in 2009 by H.E the President of Uganda with the mandate to develop and coordinate Patriotism clubs in all post primary schools and institutions country-wide. It is a department under the Office of the president responsible for the promotion of Patriotism ideology.