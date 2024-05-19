HIPPOCRATES (460-375BCE), an ancient Greek physician who is regarded as the father of medicine, in one of the numerous oft-quoted lines said, “…the wise man should consider that health is the greatest of human blessings, let food be your medicine …”, which Uganda’s Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo has since picked as one of the guiding principles in his life and career.

Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo who has loudly expressed his desire to run for the coveted NRM First National Vice Chairman in next year’s primary elections stresses the need for a healthy community through disease prevention and community sensitization on socioeconomic transformation.

“…it’s important that our people choose carefully about their health and well being before they put something in their mouth because food is not entertainment but fuel that can spur one’s bodily growth…”,the former president Uganda Medical Association (UMA)says.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nutrition is a critical part of health and development.

The world health body says better nutrition is related to improved infant, child and maternal health, stronger immune systems, safer pregnancy and childbirth, lower risk of Non-Communicable Diseases(NDCs) such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease)and longevity.

Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo picks the message urging residents to improve on their nutrition so that they become more productive and can create opportunities to gradually break the painful cycles of poverty and hunger in their midst.

“…as a country we have a burden of malnutrition which has various forms where some people are overweight leading to obesity while others are stunted because of inadequate vitamins or minerals in the body resulting in non communicable diseases…”, he stressed.

This is one of the key messages being spread across by the doctors who studied under State House scholarships during their regional medical camps as one way of giving back to the country.

Speaking to patients at the opening ceremony of the western medical camp held at Sanga in Mbarara and Ntungamo, Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo emphasized the need to mitigate the current rise in Non Communicable Diseases (NDCS) in the community.

The regional medical camps are being supervised by Dr Maxwell Okello, a gynecologist who serves as the Dean of Students at Kampala International University Medical School.

He is working alongside Eng Cephas Okumu the vice chairman of the group under Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo as their chairperson.

It should be noted that the aspiration of Agenda 2030(SDG3) and Goal 3 of Agenda 2063 call for ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being at all ages to which Uganda assents to.

Uganda aspires to see her citizens enjoying a high quality standard of living by improving the health status as highlighted in the Uganda Vision 2040.

In its 294 page NRM Manifesto 2021-2026 under the theme “Securing Your Future”, the President Yoweri Museveni-led NRM government outlines the health of Uganda as one of the party’s top priorities, upholding health as wealth.

The party manifesto assures Ugandans of a longer lifespan because of better maternal health care, immunization programmes as well as the aggressive campaigns against malaria and HIV/AIDS control campaigns adding NRM will continue to invest in the health.

Quoting from the manifesto, Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo who has been nicknamed Uganda’s Chief Kneeler says as doctors who benefitted from State House scholarships, they will continue to emphasize prevention through mass sensitization campaigns regarding personal hygiene and the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

Other activities conducted include blood donation by more than 200 individuals including the health personnel, testing and treating women for cervical cancer, and 2 out of 485 were found positive and referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for further management.

Out of 2453 people assessed for NDCs, 345 were found to be hypertensive cases and were enrolled on a two months treatment and lifestyle modifications to be received every month at the nearest Health Centre IV.

What You Need To Know:

The 2030 Agenda is universal in scope and commits all countries, irrespective of their income levels and development status, to contribute towards a comprehensive effort towards sustainable development. The Agenda is applicable in all countries, in all contexts, and at all times.

With a tagline Leaving No One Behind, the 2030 Agenda seeks to benefit all people and commits to leave no one behind by reaching out to all people in need and deprivation, wherever they are, in a manner which targets their specific challenges and vulnerabilities.