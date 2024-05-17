President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this morning returned to Uganda after successfully concluding his three-day State Visit to Nairobi, Kenya.

During the visit, the President held fruitful meetings with His Excellency, William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya as they discussed matters of mutual interest and explored opportunities for cooperation.

The two leaders also engaged in bilateral talks with government officials from their respective governments.

The discussions in general aimed to further enhance collaboration in various sectors, including transport and Infrastructure, trade and investment, immigration, regional integration, peace and security, and the fight against terrorism.

At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport-Nairobi, President Museveni was seen off by Rt. Hon Raila Odinga and other senior Kenyan government officials.

On arrival at Entebbe International Airport, the President was received by the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Deputy Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Brig. Gen. Charity Bainababo, Uganda Police Director of Human Resource Development, AIGP Godfrey Golooba, the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr. Samuel Akena and the Chief of Staff- Air Force, Brig. Gen. David Gonyi.