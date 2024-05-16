The Minister who was speaking at a high-level National Children Policy Dialogue on Wednesday at Protea Hotel in Kampala highlighted the vital role parents play in raising Uganda’s future generation.

She acknowledged that apart from creating the groundwork for a thriving society, the future of the nation is at risk if children are not raised and educated; therefore childcare is essential to the development of human capital. She went on and explain that people’s childhood experiences have a big influence on the talents they have today that help the nation thrive. Everyone who makes a meaningful contribution to society owes their skills to a nurturing upbringing that encourages the development of their ability.

“Childcare is very important in shaping the future of our nation, it’s very critical that childcare is not merely a matter of convenience or societal expectations rather it’s a cornerstone upon which the structure of human capital development stands. The care and naturing of ur children lays the foundation of their cognitive, emotional and physical improvements shaping the trajectory of their lives and by extension the prosperity of our nation.”

She added that people must acknowledge the nature of childcare since it encompasses not only the provision of basic needs such as food, shelter and safety but also the cultivation of an environment that stimulates learning creativity and interaction.

Early Childhood care and Education policy

“During the Cabinet meeting on Monday we passed the Early Childhood Care and Education policy, and it highlights that government should encourage the first care is with a parent, therefore we must sensitise the communities through cultural, religious and local leaders calling upon parents to do their job because, from 0-3 years, the government believes that the child is in hands of parents’ care,” she said.

About the policy, the Minister disclosed that the Ministry working with the Ministry of Education and Sports will soon introduce a curriculum outlining guidelines for educating 3 to 5-year-old children before they enter primary school. Additionally, the Ministry of Gender is poised to implement a policy ensuring collaboration between private childcare centres and government facilities.

“We must work with all stakeholders to ensure that the current laws forexample we the employment law which compels all the workplaces to provide workspace for breastfeeding workers who are mothers and they can not provide they should give time for breastfeeding, we are going to make sure we enforce these issues.”

Manuella Mulondo Executive Director of Early Years Count Uganda welcomed the policy since it has been long overdue because it’s the yardstick to ensure that childcare centres in Uganda operate at a standard level.

“We can not say that Eariers is the most important period of the child’s life and you dont show it. Secondly, the sector was in the hands of the private sector which I’m also part of but if we are to move as a country into middle-income status, we need to move with many children as we can. We not to leave any child behind for us to be able to move our country so these regulations mean that at least for the very least now we have attained a certain level of standard and quality so that we can provide for all the children of Uganda,” she said.

According to Jacklyn Makaaru Director of ACE Policy Research Institute, the policy is going to streamline the sector by filling the missing gaps. “This policy passed is proposing to fill some of the gaps there; who determines quality, the hours of operation of these childcare spaces because most of them are privately owned while some of them are attachments to primary schools in form of P1B, some are faith-based but no ones has guided on what the hours should be so, we have safety standards, health requirements.”

She also re-echoed that prioritizing the early years of a child’s life, efforts lays a solid foundation for the future prosperity and well-being of the nation.