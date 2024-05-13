The State House of Uganda has distanced itself from a letter purportedly authored by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni talking about the service awards to parliamentary Commissioners.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), the letter circulating on social media is fake and it should be treated with all the contempt it deserves.

“The Presidential Press Unit- PPU wishes to inform the general public that the letter circulating on social media purportedly authored by H.E the President on the subject of service awards to parliamentary Commissioners is forged and should be ignored,” the PPU management said in a statement dated 13th May 2024.

In the forged letter, President Museveni described as “immoral” the move by Parliamentary Commissioners including former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga to award themselves Shs 1.7bn taxpayers’ money as service awards.

The President in a one-page letter dated May 3rd, 2024, asked the Attorney General, Mr. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, if he was aware of the so-called service award the four MPs shared during the May 6, 2022 meeting that was reportedly chaired by the House Speaker Anita Among during the Parliamentary Commission’s 96th in her Boardroom at exactly 10 am.

“I have been following the public debate on the service awards apparently given to the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and what you call back-bench Parliamentary Commissioners……Were you aware of these ‘awards’? Or the Attorney General does not need to know about this. If you were aware, did you advise that it was legal?” the letter reads in parts.