In a time marked by increasing challenges faced by HRDs, ranging from threats to physical safety to legal hurdles, the NCHRD-U recognizes the critical need for a robust, accessible, and efficient support infrastructure. With this imperative in mind, the Online HRD Referral Network and Case Management System emerges as an inspiration of hope and solidarity for HRDs at risk.

In 2016 the NCHRD-U established and has been coordinating a National HRD Referral Network with eight grassroots sub-regional referral networks each having 35 different member organizations, regional and thematic focal persons who provide protection services and coordinated response to HRDs at risk.

Previous initiatives conducted included the development Referral tools & directories, MOUs, referrals and meetings held. NCHRD-U in a bid to strengthen the HRD referral network system as an avenue for a collective response to threats against Human rights defenders at risk recognizes the importance of reviewing and digitalizing its case management and referral network system.

The primary objective of the Online Referral Network system for HRDs is to create a structured system that facilitates the timely referral of HRDs to appropriate resources and support services in times of need. This network aims to enhance the safety, security, and well-being of HRDs by providing them with access to a broad range of support mechanisms.

The system will follow the original case management procedures of; case intake, case registration (validation) and screening, assessment of needs, develop a case plan, implement action plan, referral to special services, monitor and review and case close when handling cases.

Key Features of the Online HRD Referral Network and Case Management System include;

Streamlined Referral Process: HRDs in need of assistance can easily access a network of support organizations and individuals through a user-friendly online platform. The system ensures swift and appropriate referrals to relevant services, including legal aid, medical assistance, psychosocial support, and security measures.

Centralized Case Management: The platform offers a centralized database for tracking and managing HRD cases, facilitating efficient coordination among stakeholders. By enabling real-time updates and secure communication channels, the system enhances collaboration and responsiveness in addressing HRDs’ needs.

Data Analytics for Advocacy: Through anonymized data collection and analysis, the system generates valuable insights into trends and patterns of attacks against HRDs. This data-driven approach empowers advocacy efforts aimed at promoting systemic change and strengthening protective mechanisms.

Capacity Building and Training: The platform serves as a hub for capacity-building resources and training opportunities tailored to the needs of HRDs. By providing access to relevant tools, knowledge, and skills, the system empowers defenders to navigate challenges effectively and safeguard their rights.

As the NCHRD-U launches this pioneering initiative, it reaffirms its commitment to standing in solidarity with HRDs and advancing the cause of human rights in Uganda. By harnessing the power of technology and collective action, the Online HRD Referral Network and Case Management System heralds a new era of support and resilience for defenders nationwide.