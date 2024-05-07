Uganda – Emirates has appointed Mohamed Taher as its new Country Manager for Uganda. Under his new responsibilities, Taher will direct Emirates’ overall business in the market, including sales and service functions for the airline’s passenger, cargo, management, and airport operations.

Taher has been with the Emirates Group since 2016, serving as the Commercial Support Manager for key markets, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Kenya and, most recently, Egypt, gaining valuable experience in strategic planning, corporate partnerships and government relations. Taher will bring these skills and experience to drive growth and develop new strategies in Uganda.

Commenting on his appointment, Taher said: “Africa has long been a priority region for Emirates and will remain a strategic growth market in the coming years. I look forward to working with the local team to bring Uganda closer to our international travellers, while serving passengers with Emirates’ iconic product and services.”

Emirates has announced new appointments to its commercial team in Europe, Africa, and East Asia to support the airline achieve its short, medium and long-term goals while navigating various challenges and opportunities.

Through the commercial outstation programme, UAE nationals are able to gain broader exposure and expand their network connections. The programme grooms Emiratis to become accomplished leaders and is underpinned by role rotations that provide them the opportunity to sharpen their skills.