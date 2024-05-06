President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on 3rd May, 2024 received a special message from the King of Eswatini, His Majesty, Mswati III.

The message was delivered by Eswatini Prince Lindani Nkosi during a sideline meeting of the African Parliamentarians with the President at State House-Entebbe.

The Prince’s visit to Uganda coincided with his participation in the 2nd African Inter-Parliamentary Conference which ended on May 3, 2024.

Hon. Sarah Opendi, the conference chair, highlighted Prince Lindani’s presence and the significance of King Mswati’s message to President Museveni.

“Your Excellency, among the African parliamentarians, we also have Prince Lindani with us who has a special message for you from his father, King Mswati III. He would like to give it to you in person,” she said.