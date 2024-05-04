The Member of Parliament for Kween County, Hon. William Chemonges has called upon Ugandans to be grateful for what the National Resistance Movement-NRM Government under the stewardship of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has done for the country including free education.

“To the people who have ever lacked school fees or to parents who have failed completely to pay school fees for their children and to some of us who did not go to school because we didn’t have shoes, we do appreciate this huge investment by the government,” he said.

Hon. Chemonges made the remarks yesterday at the graduation ceremony held at Sebei Presidential Industrial hub in Kwen district where a total of 456 trainees from the second and third intakes completed their vocational training in seven (7) disciplines namely; bakery & confectionery, welding and metal fabrication, Leather processing (shoe making),tailoring and designing, hairdressing and makeup, building and construction practice and carpentry & joinery.

Hon. Chemonges noted that through the skilling hubs, President Museveni is extending free education and employment to the biggest population in Uganda who are the youths and are yearning to have a skill.

“We are here to celebrate hundreds of people who would be wasted. And now from their testimonies, it is clear that over 500 jobs have been created today. There are so many people reaching out to me to do carpentry, to do tailoring and other vocational courses, but I cannot afford as an individual. The solution is in these Presidential skilling hubs for which we have to thank H.E Museveni for,” the MP added.

Hon. Chemonges, who said he grew up in the region as one of the most disadvantaged, has always kept following the developments of the Sebei Presidential Industrial Hub including in Parliament where he supports the budget of State House to continue initiatives like this. He called upon the youths to remain focused on their skills which they have acquired.

“No government that will come and employ everybody. Even if another government comes tomorrow, unemployment will always be an issue. Where are the jobs? The jobs are within us. We need to take a very serious affirmative action in the Sebei region and ensure that we support these children. In Sebei we are constructing over 10 seed schools. All of them need builders, welders, carpenters for desks and others. Let’s begin from there,” Hon. Chemonges stressed.

He further called upon leaders in the region to set up a joint workshop per district where skilled children can operate from after training as they are looking for capital.

The State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, informed the gathering that President Museveni initiated the skilling hubs with an intention to among others, create jobs among the youths, train them to be job creators not job seekers, reduce criminality and above all improve household incomes.

“As you have heard the testimonies, most of your children who graduated are doing something for themselves and that is the intention of the President. The President is now planning to set up common user facilities with required machines in every district which hosts a skilling hub to give opportunity to our youths who have graduated to continue practising their skills,” Ms. Barekye said.

She also called upon the trainees to remain disciplined as they look for opportunities.

Students were awarded with a Certified Uganda Vocational Qualifications Level One Certificate by the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) which is equivalent to the Uganda Certificate of Education level and internationally recognized.

Sebei Presidential Hub is one of the 19 hubs constructed across the country with the aim of equipping over 12, 000 youths every year under the Presidential Initiative on skilling of the youths to usher them into the money economy.

Other beneficiaries include Greater Mbarara, Greater Masaka, Kigezi-Kabale, Kayunga, Kampala, Kyenjojo, Kasese, Ntoroko, Adjumani, Gulu, Lira, Mbale, Kibuku, and Jinja districts.

The Director of Industrial Hubs and Presidential Projects at State House, Eng. Raymond Kamugisha appreciated partners; the Ministry of Local Government, the Directorate of Industrial Training and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces with whom they work to ensure the success of the program.

“We have given you the knowledge, go and multiply. Love your country and your President and support him to continue doing what he is doing,” Eng. Kamugisha informed graduates.

The Resident District Commissioner-RDC for Kween, Ms. Atuhaire Hope said since the establishment of the skilling hub, there’s been a big change in the communities especially among the youths who had been nearly wasted.

“Having an industrial hub here was not a mistake. We have had a lot of hustles with youth and unemployment. I want to thank H.E the President for bringing these people together to learn so that they add to the development of this country. I’m here to confirm that Sebei is ready for the President, all of them are going to vote.”

The Chairperson Zonal Management Committee, Mr. Toskin Silvester Bomet who is also the District Commercial Officer. Kween District called upon the government to improve the road network in the district especially the one leading to the skilling hub.

The ceremony was attended by officials from the 3 districts of Kween, Kapchorwa and Bukwo who included; Resident District Commissioners, LCV chairpersons, security officers, District Commercial Officers and District National Resistance Movement-NRM chairpersons.