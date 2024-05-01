In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old female impersonator was caught posing as a medical doctor at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) on Tuesday. Shirat Namatongo, a resident of Katete in Mbarara City Suburb, was intercepted in the health worker’s changing room, dressed in a clinical coat and stethoscope, attempting to blend in with the hospital staff.

According to Halson Kagure, the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, “She was seen by Saidati Nabiyiki, the Incharge of that particular unit, as she tried to change the clothes. When she saw that the face was not familiar, she asked her how she sneaked into the doctors’ changing room.”

Kagure added, “The suspect first lied to the staff on duty that she is a Student of Medicine at Mbarara University of Science and Technology Faculty of Medicine (MUSTFOM). However, when she was put to task to mention three names of medical dons at MUST, the suspect started fumbling, and that’s when our staff realized that she is not part of the team.”

Further investigation revealed that Namatongo had been camping in the hospital premises, conning patients and staff alike. She was found with a bag containing drugs, including tenoten, dexamethasone, albendazole, and disposable gloves. The hospital security was alerted, and she was taken into custody.

Kagure noted, “When detectives checked in her bag, they also found drugs like tenoten, dexamethasone, albendazole, and disposable gloves. When you look at her, you can’t just imagine that she is a fake doctor.”

In a surprising twist, detectives at Mbarara Central Police discovered that Namatongo was the same person who had been selling them fruits. She confessed to the crime and offered to lead the police to her accomplices, who have been defrauding patients at the hospital.

Dr. Deus Twesigye, a Senior Consultant General Surgeon and Ag Hospital Director, condemned the actions of Namatongo and her accomplices, stating that they were taking advantage of vulnerable patients. He urged the police to investigate the case thoroughly and weed out the bad elements spoiling the hospital’s reputation.

The hospital administration reiterated that services are free for all and that patients should only pay for private services with a valid receipt from the hospital. They also emphasized their commitment to sanitizing the masses and preventing such incidents in the future.

Kagure assured, “We previously launched the hospital’s client charter, which clearly spells out client’s rights and obligations, and we will continue sanitizing the masses.”

This incident highlights the need for vigilance in the healthcare sector and the importance of verifying the credentials of medical professionals. The police have opened a General Enquiry File (GEF) 060/024 Mbarara CPS to investigate all allegations and ensure that justice is served.