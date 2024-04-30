The trio, including two former ministers responsible for Karamoja, Uganda’s impoverished region, stand accused of corruption before Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Court. They face travel bans and asset freezes as punitive measures.

Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu, the former ministers, allegedly misappropriated thousands of iron sheets intended for roofing and infrastructure projects funded by the government. Instead of aiding vulnerable communities as intended, they purportedly diverted the resources to influential politicians and their families. Speaker Among reportedly benefited from the proceeds of this scheme.

Deputy Foreign Secretary Mitchell condemned the actions, stating, “The actions of these individuals, in taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society.” He emphasized the necessity for accountability, affirming the Ugandan courts’ efforts to combat such corruption.

The sanctioned individuals, including Speaker Among, Mary Goretti Kitutu, and Agnes Nandutu, served in prominent roles within Uganda’s government between 2021 and 2024.

These sanctions align with previous UK actions under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime, which has targeted individuals involved in corruption cases worldwide. Since its inception in April 2021, the UK has imposed sanctions on 42 individuals and entities to combat corruption globally.

The imposed asset freezes and travel bans underscore the UK’s commitment to holding individuals and entities accountable for involvement in bribery, misappropriation, or facilitation of corruption, regardless of their location.

The UK’s Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 empower authorities to take action against those involved in serious corruption, including those who attempt to conceal or profit from such activities and impede justice.