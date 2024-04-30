THE people of Lango have a saying that “…Gin Aruu Doko Gweng…”, loosely translated as “whatever delays soon turns into a stone”, meaning if a task, project or assignment is meant to be concluded now and it takes long, then nothing good is likely to come to fruition and that’s why the Government Chief Whip (GCW) Hon Denis Hamson Obua is concerned about the delayed construction of the Lango Cultural Institution Palace.

Denis Hamson Obua who is also the MP Ajuri Constituency in Alebtong district is currently the chairman National Organizing Committee for the Coronation of the Paramount Chief known as Won Nyaci Me Lango-elect Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune slated for 2 November, 2024.

“…I will need some documents in terms of correspondence from various stakeholders on the matter and follow it up with the Office of the Prime Minister(OPM) so that work starts as soon as possible…”,the MP assured.

He was speaking during the launch ceremony of the 200 strong-person committee described as Crème De La Crème held at the Lango Cultural Centre in Lira City East Division.

Obua’s concern follows a public outcry from the wider Lango community on why it has taken years for the multi billion complex to take off yet the government through the former Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah performed a ground breaking ceremony.

The Speaker of the Council of Elders (Council of Owitong) Willy Omodo-Omodo in his address was concerned why construction of the Lango Palace has now become a new anthem on the lips of some people without any actual activity on the ground.

Giving the proposed construction of Akii Bua Olympic Stadium as an example, Omodo-Omodo wonders why it’s always very difficult for projects to take shape in Lango even after the government assurance.

However, Denis Hamson Obua stressed the importance of the Lango Cultural Palace as a cultural home to the people of Lango, promising to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

He also used the occasion to urge all Lango sons and daughters to rally behind the highly decorated civil engineer-cum cultural leader Eng Dr Michael Odongo Okune, who will be one of the loud voices for the people.

“…I belong to the Atek Okwerowee clan, married to one wife from the Okii Ogwangkoltum, I have children, my message to you is that our culture is our identity lets embrace it wholesomely…”,Obua said in his moving speech which aroused the audience.

In attendance included Maj Gen Innocent Oula, Maj Dorcus Tapi from Bombo Military Hospital, Lira city tycoons Bosco Ogwang-Edola, Dr Patrick Olet, Godfrey Etwop, Prof Willy Okullo, Prof William Otim Nape, Prof Okakadokotum, Alex Anganya a director from URSB, and dozens of lawyers, health professionals, engineers, and politicians, among others.

What You Need To Know:

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, on 29 December 2012, promised to construct a complex housing, an administration block, a cultural centre, and a palace for the cultural institution, which to date has remained a paper work.

He was presiding over the closing ceremony of the Lango Conference 2012 held at the Uganda Technical College, Lira, where hundreds of eminent sons and daughters of Lango, including those in Diaspora attended.

The Lira District Local Government in 2014 through the District Land Board allocated 2 acres of land along Boroboro Road in Lira City East Division for the cultural project.

On 25 January, 2021 the Office of the Prime Minister(OPM)awarded the tender for the work to CMD Investment Ltd at a cost of 3.5Bn/= and the site was handed over to the contractor on 20 February, 2021.

By the time filing this story, construction has not kicked off, something that has already irritated the leaders and people of Lango who accuse the government of always undermining the region.

In April 2024, the OPM paid 4M/=to Lira City Council for the approval of the plan.

According to the plan, the palace complex will house an administration block, a cultural centre, and a palace that will serve as the official home for any reigning Won Nyaci.

The construction is expected to be done in phases with funding under the Peace, Recovery, and Development Plan (PRDP).

The first PRDP for Northern Uganda was launched by the GoU in 2007 after extensive consultation with stakeholders, following the reduction in Kony-led LRA activities in the region.

Many people in the region now fear that the 3.5Bn/ earmarked for the project could have already been swallowed by some officials concerning the rate of corruption in Uganda.

The land in question has already been encroached on by more than 20 people, including one person said to be the son of a former minister in the NRM Government, having built a permanent building with a perimeter wall.

The majority of the illegal tenants have agreed to leave the lan, but a section of them being sponsored by some hateful politicians have vowed to stay put until they are compensated.