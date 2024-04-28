LIKE an Australian writer and a medical practitioner Peter David Goldsworthy once said that, “…we must know when to move on, to search too long for perfection can also paralyze…”, Lango is inviting neighboring Kenyan politician and businessman Raila Amolo Odinga and South African King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini to grace the coronation of the Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune.

This was revealed by Maxwell Ebong Patrick Akora the MP Maruzi County in Apac district during the official launch ceremony of the National Organizing Committee for the coronation of the Paramount Chief also known as Won Nyaci-elect Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune.

Maxwell Akora disclosed this while reading the road map leading up to the landmark coronation slated for 2 November, 2024 during the Council of Elders (Council of Owitong), held at the dilapidated Cultural Centre in Lira City East.

Speaking in his new capacity as the Vice Chairperson of the National Organizing Committee, Maxwell Akora told the meeting that a section of selected cultural leaders will visit the Luo community in Kisumu and the Nyanza Province where they will deposit the official invitation to Ralia Amolo Odinga because of his historical links with the Lango and the Luo counterparts in Uganda.

During the inaugural meeting, Maxwell Akora said powerful African traditional leaders like the King of Zulu, some from West African states like Nigeria and Ghana, among others including King Charles III of the United Kingdom and King Felipe VI of Spain will also be formally invited to grace the occasion which will be the first of its kind since the Lango people migrated from the Abyssinia (Ethiopia) many centuries ago.

Locally the kings like HRH Ronald Muwenda Mutebi (Buganda), HRH William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV, HRH Rukirabasaija Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba (Tooro), HRH Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I (Bunyoro), and HRH Isabalongo Constantine Batumanya Mwogezi (Buruli) and others.

Others expected to be even closer include Rwot David Acana II of Acholi Ker Kwaro, Philip Olarker Rauni III of Alur,Won Ateker Papa Me Kumam Raphael Otaya,Emorimor Sande Emoloit(Teso) and Kwar Adhola Moses Stephen Owor (Tieng Adhola).

Speaking during the same ceremony, the Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua who was beaming with hope and optimism assured the Won Nyaci-elect of total support from all sons and daughters of Lango.

With apparent reference to a popular Lango proverb which says “…lak lyeci pe pek-ki…”loosely translated as an elephant’s tusk is not heavy for the owner”, the Ajuri MP urged every Lango to rally behind the new Won Nyaci, saying “…this is our thing, this is our culture, and this is our identity for our children and posterity…”

Obua who belongs to the Atek Okwerowee and is also the Ajuri MP in Alebtong district, electrified the audience with a captivating speech-laced with spiritual overtones leading to collection of 104M/= after one hour of impromptu fundraising drive.

According to the National Organising Committee, a total sum of nearly 3Bn/= is required to successfully conduct the coronation which is expected to attract one million guests.

The Ajuri MP who promises to connect the cultural leadership to various stakeholders including President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Speaker and Deputy Speaker Anita Annette Among and Thomas Tayebwa respectively and the Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja for support, says he wants the coronation to be glitzy and full of pomp.

However, the lean sized legislator took a swipe at some unscrupulous people who have made it their business to use the local radio stations to sow the seeds of discord among the people of Lango.

Without mentioning names, Obua branded such elements that are known uncouth regular radio callers as “enemies of unity, peace and development”, and urged the population to ignore their pathetic attitude.

“…as a tribe we should now embrace the peace efforts of the clan leaders to come together which have already put us on the right track so that we focus more on growth and development…” he appealed.

The Chairperson Lango Parliamentary Group (LPG) Judith Alyek who also attended promised to rally the 32 MPs from the group and friends from parliament to join hands by pooling resources to ensure that the coronation is successfully done.

What You Need To Know:

Various studies and research findings indicate that Lango, a Nilo-Hamitic ethnic group, originated from Abyssinia the present-day Ethiopia, and that the Lango are of Galla stock before finally settling in the current Lango sub region.

According to Jack Herbert Driberg, a British social anthropologist who lived and worked under the British protectorate government and wrote a classical ethnography on the Lango, the term “Lango” is both singular and plural but the non-Lango usually call them “Langi”and their language is “Leb Lango”.

Driberg was known among the Lango as “Awangemola”, a reference to his bespectacled face with an eye glass, which was not a common thing during the colonial days.

The sub region was known as Lango district until 1974 when it was sub-divided into Lira and Apac districts. Currently there are nine administrative units namely Alebtong, Amolatar, Apac, Dokolo, Kole, Kwania, Lira, Oyam, Otuke and Lira City.

There is a strong relationship between the Lango and other ethnic groups such as Acholi, Labwor/Jabwor (in Abim district), Karimojong, Kumam, Iteso, Dodoth, Turkana and Toposa and the Banyoro based on raids, trade and intermarriages.

Won Nyaciship:

According to modern Uganda (since independence), Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune will be the fourth Won Nyaci after the retiring Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii,Ben Otim and Yokosafati Engur.

This will be the first time in the history of Lango to witness a coronation ceremony of a Won Nyaci because the previous ones were only appointed by the government of the day or agencies.