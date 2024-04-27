President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended the retiring Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Generals for believing in the vision of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and serving their country diligently.

“I want to congratulate you, the generals who are retiring. You were young people in 1979 and subsequently but believed in the vision of the NRM. Remember that time the NRM was like an underdog because it was not well known but people believed in it and joined,” Gen. Museveni said.

The President made the remarks yesterday 26th April, 2024 during a farewell function for the retiring army generals, held at State House-Entebbe.

President Museveni informed the retiring senior army officers that the NRM has not let them down since it has built their capacity and empowered them.

“You have seen the NRM has not let you down, it has built your capacity through training, officer cadet, platoon Commander courses, staff College, senior command, then some of you went to National Defence College and then some of you did academic courses at universities. The army has empowered you. You have supported the army, but it has also empowered you.”

As the Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF, Gen. Museveni also reiterated why he has always postponed the retirement of the army officers.

“I had postponed the retirement of the army people because of the low salaries we were having. That is why I even created a casualty unit at Mubende for the injured soldiers because I didn’t want soldiers who had worked for their country to retire with the small salaries that we are having and go and be destitute in the villages. I said no, let them stay until we get money to retire them well. Even the generals, that is why we postponed the retirement but now the packages are much better. You must use this money well,” President Museveni explained.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Oboth-Oboth thanked the retiring generals for their great sacrifice and contribution to Uganda.

“For sure go with your heads high while knowing that those who wish Uganda well and those you have left behind will remain indebted to your selfless works of making Uganda a better place to live in for the current and future generations,” Hon. Oboth said.

“On my behalf and that of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, we say thank you for the job well done.”

The Deputy Chief of Defense Forces (D/CDF), Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding said it was a great achievement to see the Senior officers retiring as professionals due to the capacity they got from the army.

“Your Excellency, this is part of your wider visionary leadership strategy which has brought us happiness and joy. In the past, the retirement in the army was anchored on the principle of running away but today we are happy our brothers who walked into the army are able to walk out of the army,” he noted.