In a deeply moving tribute to the late Joan Kagezi, former state prosecutor, Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among hailed her as an indomitable defender of justice, a beacon of the rule of law, and a courageous warrior against transnational organized crime.

Kagezi’s profound impact and enduring legacy were honored during the Seventh memorial lecture held in her honor at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, a solemn event graced by the presence of President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

During her address, Speaker Among delivered a heartfelt homage to Kagezi’s unwavering commitment to upholding justice, particularly in handling high-profile cases such as the 2010 twin bombings in Kampala.

She eloquently stated, “Joan Kagezi was not just a prosecutor; she was a beacon of justice, a guardian of the rule of law, and a fearless warrior in the battle against transnational organized crimes such as terrorism, human trafficking, and the smuggling of migrants; challenges that Uganda continues to face.”

The Speaker urged President Museveni to lend his support to proposals aimed at bolstering the budgets of key government institutions, notably the Judiciary and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), emphasizing the critical role of a well-funded justice system in ensuring effective governance.

She articulated, “Your Excellency, you, being the finance minister of this country, it’s just prudent enough that you find it necessary to support the Judiciary and Office of DPP. If we support all other arms of government, then running this country will be easy and effective.”

In response, President Museveni expressed his unwavering commitment to fostering transparency and collaboration in the budgeting process, assuring, “When we are budgeting, I will invite the Speaker and the Chief Justice so that we budget together because there is nothing to hide.” He paid homage to Kagezi as a courageous freedom fighter who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to her nation, affirming the government’s provision of educational support for her children and its relentless pursuit of justice for her assassination.

The assurance of justice was further underscored by the Head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, AIGP Maj. Tom Magambo, who revealed significant progress in identifying the financiers of Kagezi’s killers. He pledged, “I want to assure you that we have good leads on the people who paid these people [suspected killers in court] … As usual, we are going to brief you,” reaffirming the government’s resolute determination to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo, offered poignant reflections on Kagezi’s exemplary leadership and mentorship, highlighting her instrumental role in establishing the International Crime Division. Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo delivered a stirring call to action, stressing the imperative of strengthening Uganda’s justice system to effectively combat transnational crimes amidst the challenges posed by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The memorial lecture, held under the theme “Prosecution of transnational organized crimes to foster security and socio-economic development: the linkage between terrorism, human trafficking, and smuggling of migrants,” served as a poignant testament to Kagezi’s enduring legacy and the urgent need to confront transnational crimes for the security and prosperity of Uganda.