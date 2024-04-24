AS messages continue to pour in to congratulate Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba Uganda’s Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), one of his admirers from the Lango sub region Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo has urged Ugandans to emulate the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice as exhibited by the First Son.

“…may this day be full of joy, love and optimism as we appreciate your selfless , relentless dedication and services to humanity which have inspired many of us, wishing a happy birthday to you, our hero…”Samuel Oledo Odongo salutes.

In his message, Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo heaps praises on Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba fondly referred to as Gen MK, as an amiable, true hero and down-to-earth military officer who chose the safety and happiness of others as a priority.

He says millions of Ugandans, young and old alike, including people from other countries in East Africa and beyond, admire the humility displayed by Gen MK, which has made him a household name.

“…we cannot thank you enough for everything you have done and continue to do by always putting others first, loving motherland Uganda, and being a Pan Africanist…” he said in his message.

Being part of the young generational leader, Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo who is eyeing the position of NRM National Vice chairman currently being held by veteran politician Al Hajji Moses Kigongo asks Ugandans to avoid negativity.

He cites corruption and bribery as some of the vices that undermine service delivery, yet the NRM government continues to inject billions of money in all sectors to enhance the standard of living.

With reference to the recently transformed Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) headed by Gen MK, Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo says the non political group has already registered a lot of success within a very short period.

What You Need To Know:

According to information available, MK, now referred to as ‘generational leader’ was born on 24 April,1974 in Dar es Salam, Tanzania where his father Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was among the exiles plotting to topple the murderous regime of Iddi Amin.

He is also the chairman PLU.

Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo is a surgeon by profession having obtained a Master’s of Medicine in Surgery from Kampala International University (KIU).

Described by colleagues in the health fraternity where he once served as President Uganda Medical Association (UMA)as a brilliant and eloquent NRM enthusiast, Dr Samuel Oledo has attended many health related training courses within and outside Africa.

Dr Samuel Oledo-Odongo once stirred controversy when he led a team of medical doctors to kneel and pleaded to President Yoweri Museveni to contest for the presidency in the forthcoming 2026 presidential election.

The oral petition which earned Dr Samuel Oledo Odongo the title of “Uganda’s Chief Kneeler”, was made on 3rd December 2022 during the NRM Youth Patriotism Symposium atKololo Independence Grounds.