The King (Omusinga) of Rwenzururu Kingdom, His Majesty, Charles Wesley Mumbere has saluted President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for skilling the youths in communities with employable vocational skills to fight unemployment.

“I thank His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for this initiative. Our young people have benefited and will continue to benefit from this institution. This Skilling Hub admits learners without academic discrimination. It is my sincere prayer before His Excellency to expand this Skilling Hub in order to admit more learners at a time,” Omusinga Mumbere said.

His Majesty Mumbere, accompanied by his wife Her Royal Highness Nyabaghole Agnes Ithungu Asimawe, made the remarks today at the graduation ceremony held at the Rwenzori Presidential Industrial Zonal hub, Mubuku, Kasese district.

A total of 466 students from the 2nd intake (235) and the third intake (231) completed their vocational training and were awarded certificates in seven (7) employable vocational disciplines namely; Tailoring and design, Hairdressing and makeup, Building and Construction Practice, Carpentry & Joinery, Welding and metal fabrications, Bakery & Confectionery and Leather processing (shoe making).

“To each and every one of you who has completed your skilling journey at this Presidential Skilling Hub, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Today marks a pivotal moment not only for you but also for our community and our nation as a whole. As you leave this institution and step into the world, may you continue to learn, grow, and make a difference wherever life may take you.

The future is bright, and I have every confidence that you will shine brightly wherever you go,” the Omusinga further stated, adding that he has always believed in the power of education and skills development to transform lives and uplift communities.

“Your presence here today is a testament to the fact that education is indeed the key to unlocking endless opportunities and shaping a brighter future. The journey you have undertaken has been filled with challenges, sacrifices, and moments of doubt. Yet, through perseverance, dedication, and hard work, you have overcome every obstacle that stood in your way,” he added.

The Omusinga acknowledged the tremendous support and guidance provided by the facility, staff, and mentors at the Presidential Skilling Hub and thanked them for their tireless efforts and dedication to the growth and development of the youths under their care. He implored graduates to display values of integrity, perseverance, and resilience.

“These virtues will serve as your compass as you navigate the complexities of life and work towards your goals. I urge you to embrace every opportunity that comes your way with enthusiasm and passion. Be bold in your pursuits, dare to dream big, and never shy away from challenges. Remember that the path to success is not always smooth, but it is those who persevere in the face of adversity who ultimately triumph,” he said.

The Minister of state for ICT in charge of National Guidance, Hon. Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku described the graduation ceremony as one that is fulfilling the historical mission of the Rwenzururu Kingdom which is similar to that of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“Your majesty, these children had lost hope. Some of them have never gone to school. President Museveni has collected all of them to ensure they are skilled with knowledge to either find employment or employ themselves,” Minister Kabbyanga said.

The Minister also commended the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye for managing State House funds well especially those meant for the skilling hubs.

“This fund has been put to good use and our children are getting skilled every year. Madam State House Comptroller, kindly convey our great appreciation to H.E President Museveni for fulfilling his promise and restoring hope in the children of Rwenzururu,” Minister Kabbyanga added.

According to the State House Comptroller Ms. Jane Barekye, President Museveni decided to initiate the Industrial hubs project as an economic intervention to among others, create jobs among the youth, create job creators not job seekers, reduce criminality in the cities and improve household incomes.

Another objective was to bridge the gap between the unemployed and the employed in the economic gains.

The Chairperson of the Zonal Hub Management Committee who is also the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Kasese, Mr. Joel Walusimbi hailed President Museveni for his visionary leadership in finding solutions such as the skilling hubs that have solved the unemployment problem in Uganda.

Mr. Masereka Gerald, one of the students who gave testimonies, informed the guests that his long dream of becoming an engineer would not have come true if it wasn’t for the Presidential skilling hub that equipped him with skills.

“For sure, I came here without anything, and I was a nobody but after 6 months of training in building and construction now my name has changed to Engineer Masereka Gerald. Through my skill, I’m now able to support myself and buy some sugar for my parents. I’m here to give thanks to H.E the President for giving us this free opportunity,” Mr. Masereka said.

Rwenzori Industrial Zonal Hub in Mubuku, Kasese district is one of the 19 hubs constructed across the country with the aim of equipping over 12,000 youths every year under the Presidential Initiative on skilling the youths to usher them into the money economy.

Students were awarded Uganda Vocational Qualifications Level One Certificate by the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) which is equivalent to the Uganda Certificate of Education level and internationally recognized.

The ceremony was attended by officials from State House, officials from Rwenzururu Kingdom, District leaders, Security officers and parents.