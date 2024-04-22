YOU could have heard of the statement “…we sleep alone so that others can sleep safe…” on the lips of many police personnel but one female detective attached to CPS Mbale has become the latest ‘suspect’ saying she can no longer manage the cold nights alone during the current rainy season in the unipot.

Mbale CPS based Rachel Byaki who has served in many places like Jinja, Iganga, Malaba, Tororo and now Mbale has finally melted down to a fellow enforcement officer.

“…I am off the shelf munange, a brand new wife so do not bother yourselves, try your luck elsewhere but kindly join your colleagues to witness as the man of my heart carries me home this weekend…”,Rachael Byaki popularly known as the Investigator was heard telling palls.

Raphael Emukule attached to the government Osukuru Health Centre III in Tororo District Local Government will walk away with Rachael Byaki in a traditional marriage ceremony commonly known as “okwanjula” (introduction) on Saturday 27th April, 2024.

The seemingly well prepared give away ceremony expected to attract many men and women in uniform will take place at Kagumu village, Kagumu Sub County in the eastern Kibuku district.

Reports reaching us say Raphael Emukule,a born of of Kataboi B Village, Akorodong Ward,Malaba Town Council in Tororo district parted with five big cows, two dozens of goats,57 chicken, 10 sacks of shelled groundnuts and 5M/=,among others as dowry for the policewoman.

He is also expected to carry some edibles and local drinks as well as beers and sodas among other items and cash as part of the requirements among the generally conservative Bagwere tribe.

Rachel Byaki is the first born child to a retired police officer Enock Makeri and Margaret Musenero.She belongs to the Baseta clan. She is generally known as a no nonsense detective but they say even a leopard gets pregnant, so Rachel Byaki is just a human being like others.

The bridegroom, a records personnel by training, is the son of the late Apollo Ikaporoko Omuse and late Grace Achobo.

Unconfirmed reports say Byaki who possess killing dimples has already conceded to a corner kick courtesy of Raphael Emukule described as a sharp marksman, meaning before Christmas, the couple will be addressed as parents.

We at Watchdog Uganda wish the prospective couple the best of luck in their marital journey.