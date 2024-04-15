President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed that the fallen former Minister Martin Aliker and former Bugisu cultural leader (Umukhuka) Wilson Wamimbi be accorded official burial.

This has been confirmed today by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has granted an official burial to the following recently deceased eminent persons: 1. Former Umukuka of Bamasaba Wilson Wamimbi 2. Former minister, Hon. Martin Aliker,” she said in a post on her official X account.

The Minister further extended sympathies to bereaved communities and families and prayed for the souls of the deceased loved ones to rest in eternal peace.

Mr. Wamimbi who also served as Uganda’s High Commissioner in Canada in the 1990s, died on Friday at Mulago Hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

On the other hand, Dr. Aliker, a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (1996-1999), dental surgeon and businessman died on today Monday, according to his family.

He was a senior advisor to the President of Uganda and sat on the board of directors of nearly forty Ugandan companies. He was the chancellor of Victoria University Uganda, a private institution. From 2004 until 2014, Dr. Aliker served as the founding chancellor of Gulu University, a public university.