At least 1,003 students from nine (9) government aided schools in Kampala Central Division have completed their patriotism training.

The passout ceremony took place at Old Kampala Secondary School today and it was presided over by the Commissioner for Patriotism-Office of the President, Ms. Hellen Seku.

Ms. Seku advised the trainees against indulging in immoral acts that could divert them from achieving their goals and destroy their future.

“I encourage you to tighten your zips and the girls make sure that, that skirt is very tight,” she said.

“We believe these teachers have done a good job. Thank you very much our teachers. You have made us to be what we are,” she added.

Ms. Seku also urged the trainees to be hardworking and take their studies seriously if they want to achieve their dreams.

She also thanked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for initiating the program.

The Commissioner further revealed that the President will be launching a patriotism environmental protection program in schools aimed at conserving the environment.

“We don’t want our schools to close like the way our neighbors in some countries are doing due to climate change. We don’t want to be victims that is why we are launching this campaign come Friday 19th April, 2024 at Kitebi Secondary School,” she noted.

Ms. Amina Mukasa Buyinza, the Coordinator of Patriotism in the Central Region said the Patriotism training helps students to love their country and know what they want, thus becoming responsible citizen.