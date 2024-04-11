In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has inaugurated its cutting-edge UGX 37 billion biomass plant.

This marks a pivotal moment in the company’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint while embracing renewable energy sources.

During the ceremony commemorating the biomass plant’s commissioning, UBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo expressed the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility, stating, “Today with the launch of this Biomass plant, we have come closer to realizing this goal, with the plant reducing our carbon emissions by 92%; 8000 tonnes of CO2 per year.”

This statement underscores UBL’s proactive approach to addressing climate change and its recognition of the importance of sustainable practices in modern business operations.

The biomass plant represents a substantial investment by UBL, reflecting the company’s long-term vision outlined in its Society 2030: Spirit of Progress sustainability action plan. Fueled by locally sourced biomass materials, the plant serves as a testament to UBL’s commitment to harnessing renewable energy sources while simultaneously stimulating economic growth and empowering local communities.

The Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, commended UBL for its investment in renewable energy infrastructure, emphasizing the project’s alignment with Uganda’s broader development agenda.

“By investing in the biomass plant, UBL is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also contributing to the country’s energy security and economic growth,” remarked Nankabirwa.

She highlighted the project’s significance in promoting clean energy adoption and supporting Uganda’s climate change mitigation efforts.

Nankabirwa also underscored the project’s adherence to Uganda’s National Development Plan and Vision 2040, which prioritize sustainable development and environmental conservation.

“This project will not only create jobs and stimulate economic activity but also promote the use of clean energy, which is essential for mitigating the impacts of climate change,” she emphasized. The minister’s remarks underscored the broader societal benefits associated with UBL’s investment in renewable energy infrastructure.

Dayalan Nayager, President of Diageo Africa, reiterated UBL’s commitment to sustainability and carbon reduction, noting the biomass plant’s significant contribution to achieving these objectives.

“The Biomass plant, we are happy to report, has already reduced our carbon emissions by nearly 92%,” stated Nayager. He highlighted Diageo’s broader commitment to renewable energy and emphasized the company’s role in driving positive environmental change across its operations in Africa.

UBL Board Chairman Jimmy Mugerwa echoed Nayager’s sentiments, praising the company’s leadership in adopting sustainable business practices. “Uganda Breweries Limited is one of the few companies in Uganda that has made such a significant investment aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the production processes,” stated Mugerwa.

He urged other organizations in Uganda to emulate UBL’s example and called upon the government to continue supporting sustainability initiatives across various sectors.

Mugerwa emphasized the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing environmental stewardship, noting UBL’s existing partnerships with government ministries and agencies to promote environmental conservation efforts.

“These collaborations have fostered the work that we do, not only in replenishing the environment but also in promoting sustainable business practices,” he concluded.

The commissioning of the biomass plant represents a milestone achievement for UBL and serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability, renewable energy, and community development.

As UBL continues its journey towards a low-carbon future, its efforts will undoubtedly serve as a model for other businesses seeking to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their environmental impact.