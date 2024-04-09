Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) on Monday donated an assortment of foodstuffs, during iftar dinner to Naguru Mosque Muslims in Kampala.

Hon. Jimmy Akena was accompanied by UPC Secretary General Fred Ebil, Deputy secretary General Bakabulindi Kigongo, Head of media and communications Faizo Muzeyi and Sulait Kalema, the in charge security at the UPC headquarters among others.

The UPC President hailed the Muslim fraternity for promoting peace and co-existence among various religious groups in the area. UPC in addition donated to the Muslims food items to celebrate

Eid Al-Fitir slated for this Wednesday.

The food items consisted of Rice, cooking oli, Soap and maize flour among others.Hon.Akena’s team was received by the Mosque Deputy Imam Sheikh Abdul Razak Ahmed, and the Chairman Sheikh Abudallah Godo.

“Co-existence among different religious groups in society is the way to go if socio-economic transformation of Ugandans is to be realized”, Akena told the gathering at the food donation event.

He described Islam as a religion of peace that preaches equity, charity, saying all this is enshrined in the spirit of UPC.

“UPC is a party that believes in peace as it is clearly stipulated in Islam, we shall always keep on liaising with our Muslim brothers and sisters as well as supporting them in various aspects and this is the reason why we always come together in the UPC party leadership”. He added.

UPC Secretary General, Fred Ebil appreciated all Muslims for fasting the Holy Month of Ramadan. He called upon Muslims to continue exhibiting good moral values as they mark Eid El Fitir.

Mr. Ebil said UPC is committed to seeing that there’s equitable opportunities for every citizen of Uganda.

The Mosque Deputy Imam Abdul Razak Ahmed, hailed UPC for the donations and thanked Hon. Akena for leading the party with integrity.