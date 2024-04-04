WHOEVER thought the saga surrounding a stretch of land sandwiched between Jinja Muslim Cemetery and Jinja Regional Referral Hospital (JRRH) was over is day dreaming because it’s becoming a protracted battle attracting reactions from hither and thither.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has now stepped in to request the Senior Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Judith Nabakooba to intervene on the matter.

“…I have spoken to you on this matter, but there seems to be no action taken. This is now to require you to WITHDRAW the illegal ‘Order’ by the Minister of State for Lands and reinstate the property to its status quo ante…”, reads in part Kadaga’s letter.

Kadaga, also the Kamuli District Woman MP who, while still Speaker of the 10th Parliament fought very hard to ensure that Jinja was elevated to a city status among others, wonders why impunity is being encouraged as if there is no law and order in Uganda.

The letter dated 3rd April, 2024 encloses copies of some of the relevant documents including a copy of the High Court ruling arising from Civil Suit 93 of 2009 Uganda Land Commission (ULC) versus Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) as plaintiff and defendant, respectively.

The High Court Judge, Justice Michael Elubu ruled in favour of ULC and ordered a permanent injunction be issued against the UMSC and its agency from trespassing or interfering with quiet procession of the suit land by the ULC which appeared as the plaintiff.

Justice Michael Elubu also issued an eviction order against UMSC and its agents to vacate the suit land and that the road that had been illegally constructed was to be closed.

“…in total disregard of this judgement, the Minister of State for Lands directed the UMSC to re-enter the land to the detriment of Jinja Regional Referral Hospital…”, Kadaga points out.

The simmering matter which has now regained widespread publicity on both mainstream and social media platforms erupted following the 12 March, 2024 pronouncement by the Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Dr Samuel Mayanja who verbally gave out the land to the Muslims during a locus meeting.

It’s not yet clear the next course of action since the Jinja Muslims behind this project have already gone ahead to start the construction of a perimeter wall on the land without approval from the Jinja City Council authorities.

Some Muslims who spoke on condition of anonymity have vowed to go ahead with their plans and that no amount of pressure from anywhere will make them retreat from the land they say belongs to the Jinja Muslim Community.

Sources say the Muslims, through their leaders are likely to be tabled to the Kyabazinga of Busoga His Royal Highness (HRH) William Wilberforce and the Inhebantu who host the Busoga Muslim Community to Ramadan Juma Prayers at his Igenge Palace, Bugembe Town Council on Friday 5th April, 2024.