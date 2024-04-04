If you want to know how President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is the National Chairman of NRM dearly loves his Office at Kyambogo(ONC),is the way he facilitates and funds it to enable it carry out his functions of National interest in nature.

This office is highly beefed up with enough security personnel who are friendly to the people complimented with high tech indoors and outdoor surveillance cameras that can stretch up and see to about 2kms . That is why it is not easy to steal a car, or pickpocket some one in the radius of up to Nakawa market from his office. He is able to monitor who has been served in real time.

You will realize that the National Chairman office has been very evident during Hajjat Uzeiye Namyalo reign where she has used her extra ordinary leadership skills to undertake various projects like Wealth empowerment project where thousands of youth groups in the country have received start up items including sawing machines, grinding machines, saloon Equipments, agro inputs among others to battle poverty, which has made more youths get more indeared to the President.The candidness and transparency of Uzeiye Namyalo has helped her win the trust of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to even give her more funds to recruit a critical mass of District coordinators across the country whose work is to monitor government anti poverty programs like PDM and Emyooga,roads,hospitals etc and submit reports to the National Chairman office to that effect .That is why ONC is able to feed the President with right information even before the conventional agencies like police, ISO, RDC do so. This helps him to make timely decisions for the country. The President is able to achieve those milestones through an effective management tool of “Eyes on, Hands off”

With this approach, the National Chairman of NRM is able to use his highly complex skill of empathy trust and experience of understanding people to run his affairs. This has encouraged an environment of transparency where the expectations is for people to be self aware of when they need help and are comfortable asking questions that matter.

Consequently , ONC has managed to deliver extremely and exceptionally high quality work at Kololo airstrip conferences where ONC hosts mammoth crowds to the fact that the President has never missed any simply because he trusts his TEAM via mobilisation.

Besides those aforementioned successes ,the Eyes on, hands off Museveni approach has re-engineered the spirit of creativity among staff at ONC under the good stewardship of Hajjat Namyalo where she has used well her craft to unite Ugandans under one accord as instructed by the President. Besides sponsoring almost all Kabaka Mutebi and Mengo mass awareness Crusades like Kabaka birthday run and Bika Football tournament, she has also brought different religious denomination to the table with the President to pray for our country to overcome challenges.

A particular case in point is how she managed to raise over 700 heads of cattle that were donated to Moslems during Iddi Mubarak. As if that was not enough, Hajjat Uzeiye Namyalo helped the country to get a new and the First Moslem bank, Salaam bank which is expected to elevate the investment in our country through competitive lending without interest (Riba) .

In the same vein, this Ramadan period, ONC has been a bee hive of activity as many Moslem faith believers have highly benefited in President Yoweri Museveni generosity. Last week alone about 45,000 believers went away with an assortment of things in a box package weighing close to 50kg. Inside the package there was sugar, cooking oil, baking powder, milk, chocolate, rice, supaghet, macroon among others. The latest batch of 15,000 Moslem university students also managed to come and take the same to help them during this fasting period.

In conclusion, the Eyes on and Hands off management approach by President Yoweri Museveni has been pragmatic and has mended good relationships built brotherhood but most importantly helped to empower many youths across the country to engage in wealth creation.

The writer is the Head of Research Office of the National Chairman Kyambogo

ssebuguziben09@gmail.com