Uganda, a nation nestled in the heart of East Africa, is embarking on an ambitious journey to host the highly anticipated African Water and Sanitation Association International Congress and Exhibition (Afwasa ICE2025).

The event, scheduled to take place from February 16th to 20th 2025 in the vibrant capital city of Kampala, has already sparked fervent excitement and meticulous planning among stakeholders across the country.

This endeavor follows Uganda’s recent triumph in orchestrating two major international conferences—the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 + China summits, which unfolded with resounding success at the prestigious Speke Resort Munyonyo in January of the current year.

Building on the momentum generated by these landmark events, the African Water Association (AfWA) bestowed upon Uganda’s esteemed National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) the esteemed privilege of hosting Afwasa ICE2025, underscoring the nation’s growing prominence as a beacon of excellence in the global conference circuit.

The road to Afwasa ICE2025 officially commenced with a spectacular launch ceremony held on March 26th at the NWSC Resource Center in the bustling Bugolobi district of Kampala.

The event, graced by esteemed dignitaries and key stakeholders, served as a symbolic declaration of Uganda’s unwavering commitment to spearheading meaningful discourse on the pressing challenges confronting the water and sanitation sector, not only within its borders but also throughout the African continent.

Sam Cheptoris, the Minister of Water and Environment, delivered a poignant address at the launch ceremony, underscoring the paramount importance of the impending congress in catalyzing tangible progress towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six—an ambitious global mandate aimed at ensuring universal access to clean water and sanitation by the year 2030.

In his impassioned remarks, Minister Cheptoris reiterated Uganda’s steadfast resolve to leverage the platform provided by Afwasa ICE2025 to galvanize collective action and foster innovative solutions to address the formidable obstacles hindering the realization of this noble objective.

Dr. Silver Mugisha, the Managing Director of NWSC, echoed Minister Cheptoris’s sentiments, expressing his profound optimism regarding the forthcoming congress and its potential to serve as a catalyst for transformative change within Uganda’s water sector.

With an anticipated influx of over 2,000 esteemed delegates from across the globe, Dr. Mugisha emphasized the invaluable opportunities for knowledge exchange, capacity-building, and cross-sectoral collaboration that Afwasa ICE2025 is poised to facilitate.

In addition to the main proceedings of the congress, AfWA is poised to inaugurate the African Water Academy—an innovative initiative envisioned as a pioneering hub of excellence in water-related research, education, and capacity-building.

Nestled within the picturesque environs of Kampala, this visionary institution is poised to serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring water professionals across the African continent, catalyzing a new era of progress and innovation in the realm of water resource management and sanitation.

New MICE Leader？

Beyond its pivotal role in advancing the cause of water sustainability, Uganda is steadfastly positioning itself as a preeminent hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism—a burgeoning sector with immense potential for economic growth and development.

According to data compiled by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Uganda currently commands a noteworthy 5% share of the East African MICE market, representing a commendable contribution to the region’s burgeoning tourism landscape.

Through strategic initiatives spearheaded by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), the nation has made significant strides in bolstering its MICE infrastructure and promotional efforts, culminating in the successful hosting of a myriad of high-profile events such as the NAM and G-77 + China summits, the Commonwealth Speakers Summit, and the Africa Airlines Summit.

These endeavors have been further bolstered by the establishment of the Uganda Convention Bureau—a dedicated entity tasked with championing Uganda’s MICE offerings on the global stage and attracting coveted international events to the country’s shores.

Looking ahead, Uganda is poised to capitalize on its burgeoning reputation as a premier destination for international conferences and events, with plans underway to bid for a diverse array of forthcoming gatherings, including the African Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF), the World Gymnastics Championship, the International Association of Dental Research Conference, and the World Birders Association Expo, among others.

Through collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors, Uganda is laying the groundwork for a vibrant and resilient MICE ecosystem—one characterized by innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth.

By harnessing the transformative power of conferences and exhibitions, Uganda is not only showcasing its natural beauty and cultural richness to the world but also affirming its status as a dynamic and forward-thinking global player in the realm of business tourism and economic development.