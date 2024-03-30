In a time marked by both challenges and opportunities, the Kabaka has emphasized the significance of embracing trust and integrity in peoples’ interactions, not only for the advancement of Buganda but for the greater good of our nation as a whole.

In his Easter message which was displayed by Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga on Good Friday, Kabaka Mutebi II has emphasized the value of honesty and integrity as cornerstone principles that fortify society. He noted that since these values have a significant influence on building trust, unity, and progress among communities, all residents must uphold them in their daily lives.

Kabaka Mutebi II further stressed that in addition to remembering Jesus Christ’s resurrection, Ugandans should consider the values of justice and truthfulness, which act as beacons pointing the way to a better and more prosperous future.

“Peter’s denial and Judas Iscariot’s betrayal come to mind when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. As such, let us not waver in our dedication to what is morally correct. The pull of money and wealth should not influence us to the point where we risk betraying or denying our fellow family members. Let us, instead, buckle up on a regular basis and steadfastly defend our convictions.”

The Kabaka also urged his people and Ugandans in general to accept verbal agreements, understanding that they can indicate a high degree of integrity and confidence even in the absence of witnesses or formal documentation. “In the event that formal documents or witnesses are not present, let’s uphold whatever verbal commitments that have been established. As Ugandans, we must, nevertheless, make a concerted effort to raise the bar for honesty and trust. Politicians and other leaders in our society need to understand this especially as we consider the love, passion, and humility that Jesus Christ showed during his intense suffering and resurrection.”

The Kabaka also gave heartening updates on the fight against HIV/AIDS, highlighting noteworthy accomplishments. He disclosed that the number of Buganda Kingdom districts with the highest incidence of AIDS patients had dropped from ten to only three.

“This development is felt throughout the entire nation, not only in Buganda. The progress made in stopping the spread of AIDS is clear and demonstrates observable outcomes. I implore all Ugandans to continue fighting against the spread of AIDS rather than giving up,” said Kabaka Mutebi II.

He also called upon all of his subjects and Buganda’s supporters to buy kits and enter the coming marathon, which is called the “Kabaka Birthday Run.” The event’s revenues will be used to gather desperately needed support for the ongoing fight against AIDS. “Jesus Christ’s resurrection serves as a reminder of the need to help people in need as well as the qualities of composure and motivation for peace. Let us make it our daily mission to support these goals and ensure that everyone in our nation lives in peace and happiness.”

The Kabaka Birthday Run, meanwhile, is planned to take place on Sunday, April 7, 2024.