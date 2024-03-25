By Mudecha Aramathani

Private Sector stakeholders have decried to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), to make new amendments in the food law. This insight was pinned by the sector during a policy dialogue on food safety held on March 22nd, 2024.

While giving her keynotes on the food safety dialogue, Dr. Caroline Nakinga, from the Department of Crop Inspection and Certification in MAAIF, unveiled to the private sector and government agents, the intentions of the Ministry to have the food law put in place. She sited out that the move will ensure safety of human health after consumption of local and export food commodities.

“As a Ministry dealing in fisheries, animal handlers, and crop farmers, we have realized that food safety issues have become very crucial in Uganda. So, in collaboration with the private sector we need to reduce on cases of unsafe food and interceptions,” said Dr. Nankinga Caroline adding that she will be able to present the request of the food chain distribution stakeholders to the Ministry to find the concerted solutions by drawing the food safety law amendments. Dr. Nankinga also acknowledged the executive of Hortifresh Association for the initiative it spearheaded to push the food safety agenda to the national to the level.

Fred Zake, the Executive Director of Hortifresh Association that organized the dialogue applauded the academic sector, MAAIF and the private sector for coming out to draw solutions on food safety in the country. The association also pledged to continue working with the concerned stakeholders to ensure a safe food society.

In ensuring good standards of the local food supplies and zero interceptions on the Uganda exports, Hortifresh, (also under it’s campaign SEAMPEC), has led many extensive grassroot awareness campaigns that have been conducted in Mubrnde, Mpigi, and Luwero. In this exercise, the apex body (Hortifresh), has engaged farmers, Agronomists, spray services providers and other stakeholders. This has also played a fundamental role in disseminating knowledge and fostering best practices in food safety across all stages of the food value chain.

However, stakeholder engagement efforts aside, there is a big gap in the regulatory framework that can engage all the stakeholder in developing a robust self-monitoring framework and campaign strategy as according to reports from the Hortifresh research unit.

What you need to know about Hortifresh Association

Hortifresh Association Uganda Limited is an Apex Association for Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, growers, processors and service providers (of input services, airlines, banks, transporters, handlers, and clearing agents) The association is aimed at achieving sustainability and economic development for the sector through coordination, training, market information and advocacy and ensuring standard adherence to market requirements.

The Ministry of Trade Industry and Cooperatives has also encouraged the food handlers and other food sector stakeholders to always seek training, registration and have a robust collaboration on issues concerning food safety across the country in the light of complementing the crucial need for the effective regulatory framework and implementation.

There is a handful of food regulatory frameworks in Uganda that over the years have either had inconsistencies or not been used to ensure the safety of food consumed both at local and export levels. This has always caused the country to depend much on food regulations and standards set by food partner countries. And this has been a frustrating stake to induce foreign standard measures and yet a farmer at the grassroom is not given strict and guiding frameworks.