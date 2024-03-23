SOCRATES, considered the father of Greek and modern philosophy, was quoted as saying during his trial for impiety and corrupting the Athenian youth thus, “…the unexamined life is not worth living…”,which has become a very famous dictum even to our modern times.

Through this statement, Socrates means that an unexamined human life is deprived of meaning and purpose of existence and that to become fully human means to use our highly developed faculty of thought to raise our existence above that of mere beasts.

Peter Okello- Oyo the clan chief (awitong) of Bako Pelkori Apwor who is also the chairman Lango Peace Team now uses the Socratic statement to urge the people of Lango to use the fasting period for self examination.

“…it’s a time for recollection, inner soul searching, meditation and spiritual regeneration at individual, family and corporate levels so that we come out better people…”,he appeals.

This is contained in his message to the Christian and Muslim fraternity whose fasting period has overlapped, a sign he says shows every human being believes in the Supreme Being called God.

Okello-Oyo who spearheaded and brought together all the clans in Lango which climaxed with the election of a new Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci) Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune on 1st march, 2024 now urges all subjects to fully embrace and sustain the peace and unity attained.

Saying even identical twins may not unanimously agree on everything, Peter Okello-Oyo makes a passionate appeal for everyone to give peace a chance, adding peace is the cornerstone of growth and development.

He bases his message on the theme Unity in Diversity saying the issue of peace and stability runs beyond any sectarian grounds of clans, religions, gender or socio-economic status and political ideological inclinations.

“…as I talk now we feel that there is a feeling of togetherness and integration in unity and it’s this spirit that can hold us together and a bond is strengthened for posterity…” he said.

He has also asked people of all walks including those in the Diaspora to pray for the retiring Won Nyaci Mzee Yosam Odur-Ebii, whose health has deteriorated in the last couple of weeks so that he regains his health.

What You Need To Know:

The Peace Initiative started in the last quarter of 2023 under the Margarita Protocol supported by clan heads, the business community and religious and political leaders who were tired of a culturally fractured society.

Margarita is one of the powerful hotels in Lira owned by Lira city tycoon Bosco Ogwang –Edola who offered space free of charge for the clan chiefs and religious leaders to meet for peace efforts.

More than 130 clans through their heads called Owitong came together under the peace initiative.

They denounced and rejected cultural schism that had bedeviled the Lango Cultural Institution for close to 10 years.

Lent:

The Christians call their fasting period as Lent which lasts about 40 days, a solemn observance in the liturgical year commemorating the 40 days Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert or wilderness and enduring temptation, according to the Synoptic Gospels.

Lent is a time of preparation and gives opportunity for believers to go deeper with God because it’s a time for personal reflection that prepares people’s hearts and minds for Good Friday and Easter.

Good Friday is the day Christians remember Jesus’ death. The “Good” reflects how Jesus’ death was a sacrifice on behalf of the people so that they can receive God’s forgiveness for their wrongs and sins.

Ramadan:

Ramadan is a holy month of worship, study of the Quran, prayer, and fasting. Ramadan occurs during the month in which Muslims believe the Quran began to be revealed to the prophet Muhammad.

Fasting or sawm comes in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, when all healthy adult Muslims are required to abstain from food and drink. Through this temporary deprivation, the Muslims renew their awareness of and gratitude for everything God has provided in their lives, including the Quran, which was revealed during this month.

It’s a joyous celebration for Muslims. Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

The Five Pillars are the core beliefs and practices of Islam. The other pillars are professions of faith known as shahada, the belief that “there is no god but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God is central to Islam.

Then the third is Prayer or salat.Muslims pray facing Mecca five times a day. The fourth pillar is alms,also known as zakat in accordance with Islamic law; Muslims donate a fixed portion of their income to community members in need.

The fifth pillar is pilgrimage (hajj) which requires every Muslim whose health and finances allow making at least one visit to the holy city of Mecca, in present-day Saudi Arabia.

The Ka’ba, a cubical structure covered in black embroidered hangings, is at the centre of the Haram Mosque in Mecca. Muslims believe that it is the house Abraham or Ibrahim built for God.