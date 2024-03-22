President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed his son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

He replaces Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi who has been appointed Minister of State for Trade in the new cabinet reshuffle announced on Thursday evening.

Gen. Museveni also appointed Lt Gen. Sam Okiding as the Deputy CDF, replacing Gen Peter Elwelu who has been appointed a presidential advisor.

He also promoted UPDF Chief of Staff Land Force Maj Gen Jack Agonza Bakasumba to Joint Chief of Staff.

Gen. Bakasumba takes over from Major General Leopold Kyanda who will serve as a defence attache in a yet-to-be-known country.

President Museveni also promoted Special Forces commander, Brigadier David Mugisha to the rank of Major General.