Evelyn Namuli, the 2023 PLE star of Favored Hearts Nursery and Primary School who scored 12 aggregates despite studying only two classes in Primary has finally enrolled at Buloba Royal College where she will continue her aspirations of becoming an optician.

Namuli studied only Primary Six and Seven in the entire Primary level but managed to get good results when the exams were released earlier this year.

The 13-year-old has joined six other children with whom she grew up with at Africa Children’s Heart Uganda foundation in Mpigi Buwama Sango, a foundation led by Bashir Musaazi.

These students include Nakubulwa Abigail Ruth, Natweita Nicholas and Nanyonjo Esther who are all in Senior Three, Jjingo Edward and Nayiga Maria Faith both in Senior Two and Kironde Samuel also a new comer.

Bashir Musaazi is one of the directors at Buloba Royal College and uses his shares to educate some of the orphans from his organisation.

Every child is supposed to pay tuition of Shs900,000 per term at the school while the children’s sponsors send 600$ which is approximately 2.2million shillings.

“When you divide that money per term, it means they will be paying Shs740,000 which is not enough for their termly tuition so I top up the remaining balance of shs160,000 for every child,” Musaazi says.

Besides that, Musaazi found Buloba Royal College favorable because he keeps an eye on them.

“Looking at their track record, the school has produced some of the best students in sciences. They have some of the best teachers and laboratories are readily available so with the student’s dreams of studying medical courses, they are definitely in the right place,” he reveals.

Namuli wants to be an optician when she grows up and this decision is based on past experiences.

Bashir Musaazi says that sometimes sponsors pull out and can no longer support these children but he finds ways of continuing to provide for them.

“I have experienced it when a sponsor fails to sponsor a child due to financial constraints but what I did is set up some projects that will be helping these children in the future,” he says.

Among these projects include breeding of 25 chicken, 30 geese and I goat so far to keep them busy and also planning on getting another goat later this year.

“The eggs from the Geese and chicken will be used for the feeding of the children while the good goat (s) breed will provide milk for the children especially the special needs children including Brain and Ssebugwawo who are blind, deaf and in wheel chairs.”

He also gets these children involved in vocational skills such as tailoring, baking and soap making during the holidays and this helps preparing them for the future.

“I want these children to have a bright future even when I am gone. I want to keep my mother’s dream alive. I want to inspire the girl child in every possible way,” he explains.

Nakachwa Elizabeth Beverly, Musaazi’s mother had a dream of rescuing every child on the streets and turning them into better and responsible citizens. With that vision, she started Africa Children Heart Uganda Foundation but did not live long enough to see the success of it.

However, her only child Bashir Musaazi took over this foundation after the passing of his mother. To date, the orphanage looks after 33 children.