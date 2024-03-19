Honorable Speaker Anita Among, the leader of the House, has claimed that the accusations are merely hearsay and attempts at blackmail, but this is the first Parliament to have its spending examined not just for the purpose of criticism but also in order to reveal the misappropriation of public funds. Notably, Honorable Among is the second woman to lead the Parliament; she succeeded Jacob Oulanyah, who passed away soon after the elections.

Among’s tenure marked the first time the legislature has faced the full force of technological advancement, with citizens using smartphones to vent their discontent by publicizing classified expenses on individuals rather than flocking to the streets, in contrast to the ninth and tenth parliaments, both led by Rebecca Kadaga. This change has led to a great deal of disturbance and discontent.

Had such technical developments been common under Kadaga’s administration, perhaps she would have also had to deal with their effects. Nonetheless, Among’s tenure has provided a testing ground for navigating the complexities of a rapidly shrinking global community, earning both praise and criticism amidst these transformative times.

But who is Rt. Hon. Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Annet Anita Among?

Born in Bukedea District, Uganda, on November 23, 1973, Annet Anita Among has become a well-known figure in the country’s politics and is currently the Speaker of the 11th Parliament. Her path to this prestigious position is characterized by a diverse background that includes professional success, political tenacity, and outstanding academic performance.

A fundamental aspect of Among’s life has been education. Prior to starting her higher education journey, she completed her early schooling in nearby institutions. She laid the foundation for her future aspirations when she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Makerere University in 2005.

She persisted in performing well despite the difficulties of education, graduating from Makerere University with a Master of Business Administration in 2008. Her never-ending curiosity prompted her to get a Bachelor of Laws from Kampala International University in 2018, which added even more expertise to her repertoire.

Among’s career path is equally remarkable. She worked at Centenary Bank from 1998 until 2006, rising to the level of branch manager, where she refined her knowledge of the financial industry. She then moved into academics, lecturing in accounting for ten years at Kampala International University and Makerere University Business School before going into politics.

Her political career has been marked by flexibility and resiliency. Formerly connected to the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, She ran in unsuccessful attempts to win parliamentary elections in 2007 and 2011.

Relentlessly overcoming obstacles, she stood as an independent candidate in 2016, winning and obtaining a seat in the 10th Parliament. With the ever-changing political environment in Uganda, Among’s career took a dramatic turn in 2020 when she defected from the FDC to join the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), citing ideological differences.

She eventually prevailed in the hotly contested party primaries and gained a seat in the 11th Parliament as a result of this calculated approach, which proved crucial in navigating the political landscape.

On March 25, 2022, Among was elected as the Speaker of the 11th Parliament, following in the footsteps of the late Jacob Oulanyah, in a historic occasion. Her rise to this esteemed position represented a major turning point in her political career and served as a symbol of Ugandan politics’ changing terrain as well as her achievements.

However, there have been some contentious issues throughout Among’s time as Speaker. She faced backlash in 2023 after supporting a law that attempted to make it illegal to even identify as LGBT, which sparked discussion and outcry on a national and worldwide level.

In addition to her political endeavors, Among’s personal life enriches the story. She is married to Moses Magogo Hassim, the president of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) and a member of parliament for the Budiope East Constituency. They are blessed with twins as a family. There are also rumors of a boy that Among is said to have fathered with Patrick Baguma Ateny, a prominent member of the Forum for Democratic Change in western Uganda.

Resilience, flexibility, and unflinching drive are embodied in Annet Anita Among’s journey from Bukedea District to the sacred chambers of Uganda’s Parliament. Her legacy is still developing and having a lasting impression on Uganda’s political scene as she manages the challenges of leadership.