The Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama yesterday 13th March,2024 delivered remarks at the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York, USA during a meeting on Solutions to Internal Displacement.

She was accompanied by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda and the Secretary, Presidential Awards Committee, Hajjat Zaminah Malole Baluku among other officials.

During her remarks, Rt. Hon. Nakadama reaffirmed Uganda’s unwavering support towards efforts aimed at resolving internal displacement challenges. She emphasized the importance of collaborative action and reiterated Uganda’s commitment towards implementing measures that promote the well-being and dignity of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The meeting served as a platform for Uganda to underscore its leadership role in tackling the complex issues surrounding internal displacement, including those exacerbated by climate change. She emphasized that through proactive engagement and commitment to sustainable solutions, Uganda will remain resolute in its mission to promote a peaceful and more inclusive future for all its citizens.