The recruits, who were sworn in in front of Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the distinguished Director of Public Prosecutions, are ready to take over important roles that have become empty as a result of five appointed State Attorneys’ recent inability to report to their designated duty stations.

Members of the ODPP’s Top Management attended the ceremony demonstrating the importance of this recruitment campaign in supporting the prosecution efforts around the nation.

Justice Abodo stressed the value of integrity, enthusiasm, and commitment in his speech to the newly appointed State Attorneys. She emphasized the ODPP’s dedication to quality legal practice and advised them to take advantage of all available training and professional development opportunities.

“These State Attorneys play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all,” said Justice Abodo. “Their induction marks a significant step forward in our mission to serve the public with diligence and fairness.”

The recruits, who will go through a probationary period of six months, were reminded that they could be sent anywhere in the nation to handle the various legal demands of various communities. The list of deployments consists of:

Ms. Faith Sarah – Office of RSA Mbale, Ms. Kirya Gonza Patricia – Office of RSA Nakaseke, Ms. Mbatabye Asia – Office of RSA Katakwi, Mr. Tumwine Wills – Office of RSA Kaberamaido and Mr. Busingye Ronald – Office of RSA Makindye.

The DPP’s intention to hire more people comes at a critical moment when the need for prosecution services and legal knowledge is growing. The objective of the ODPP is to improve its ability to administer justice in an effective and efficient manner by filling open posts and financially supporting the professional growth of newly hired personnel.

Abodo noted that the ODPP underlines its commitment to preserving the values of justice, fairness, and accountability in the country’s judicial system with the inclusion of these committed individuals to its staff. The new State Attorneys bring with them the hopes and expectations of a society that depends on their steadfast commitment to the pursuit of justice and truth as they set out on their prosecutors’ journey.